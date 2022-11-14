Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Max Montes tries to maneuver the puck past a Youngstown player last season. On Saturday night, Montes scored two goals in regulation and one in a shootout as the Saints beat the Phantoms, 6-5.
It might not have looked pretty, but the Dubuque Fighting Saints found a character-defining response Saturday night.
Max Montes and Nils Juntorp scored and Paxton Geisel stopped three shots in a four-round shootout to lead the Saints to a 6-5 victory at Youngstown. Dubuque squandered a three-goal lead early in the third period, one night after a 7-2 loss to the Phantoms.
“This shows what kind of team we are and that we’re not going to go away easily,” said Montes, who scored a pair of power play goals in regulation. “We had a tough loss (Friday), and maybe we got a little too comfortable with a three-goal lead (Saturday). Credit Youngstown for coming out hard, fighting back and getting it tied up.
“The important thing is we stuck with the game plan, trusted the process and got the win, which is the most important thing. Pax made some huge saves when we needed him, and we got a really good win on the road.”
Juntorp scored the game-winning goal with a move similar to the one former Saints star Riese Gaber used to terrorize USHL goalies. The right-handed shooter skated in on goalie Jacob Fowler, faked to his backhand and tucked a forehand shot into a wide-open net — a move that has the approval of Saints goalie Marcus Brannman.
“I’ve asked Marcus about it, and he says it’s really hard to read as a goalie, and it usually is wide open when you do it,” Juntorp said. “I practice it a lot, so I was 100% sure of what I was going to do when I stepped on the ice. It worked.
“It’s nice to win, even though we had a little dip in the third period. It’s a good win for our confidence and it’s also nice to have for the long bus ride home.”
After Youngstown’s William Whitelaw and Dubuque’s Oliver Moberg exchanged goals in the first 4:14 of the third period, the Phantoms tied the game at 5-5 on two goals by Shane Lachance and Whitelaw’s second of the period. The three-goal spurt came in a span of 3:33.
“After they tied it up, I thought we took control of the pace of play for the rest of the period and overtime,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “We found a way. And any time you get two points on the road, you don’t necessarily ask how. It’s a lot easier to ride 10 hours home with two points in the bank.
“This was a high character win, especially after probably one of our worst games of the year (Friday) night. We raised our standards, we expected more for all of ourselves. The response was a huge step forward for our group.”
The Saints took a 3-0 lead on a Montes power play goal in the first period and scores by Mikey Burchill and Montes during a 5-minute power play early in the second. After Reese Laubach got the Phantoms on the board, Ryan St. Louis regained the three-goal cushion late in the second.
Lucas St. Louis recorded a career-high three assists, while Max Burkholder, Ryan St. Louis, Caelum Dick, Jacob Jeannette, Theo Wallberg and James Reeder also added helpers.
“I was seeing the ice pretty well tonight, but the guys were doing a great job of getting open, which makes it a lot easier for me,” Lucas St. Louis said. “It was a great team effort. It was a physical game, but we did a great job of building off that.”
The Saints went 3-for-5 on the power play and stopped four of Youngstown’s six chances. The Phantoms finished with a 28-27 edge in shots on goal.
Dubuque native Blake Bechen played both games for the Phantoms. He finished with one shot on goal and two penalty minutes in each contest.
