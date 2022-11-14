Youngstown at Saints
Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Max Montes tries to maneuver the puck past a Youngstown player last season. On Saturday night, Montes scored two goals in regulation and one in a shootout as the Saints beat the Phantoms, 6-5.

 Dave Kettering Telegraph Herald file

It might not have looked pretty, but the Dubuque Fighting Saints found a character-defining response Saturday night.

Max Montes and Nils Juntorp scored and Paxton Geisel stopped three shots in a four-round shootout to lead the Saints to a 6-5 victory at Youngstown. Dubuque squandered a three-goal lead early in the third period, one night after a 7-2 loss to the Phantoms.

