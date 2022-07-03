Here is the 2022 Telegraph Herald All-Area Girls Soccer Team:
FORWARDS
Elena Kapparos, Dubuque Hempstead — Just a sophomore, Kapparos proved herself to be a top scoring threat for the Mustangs and scored 11 goals with three assists and 25 points. She was named to the all-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division first team and earned a spot on the Iowa Girls Coaches Association’s Class 3A all-East District second team.
Emma Donovan, Dubuque Wahlert — Donovan triumphantly returned this season after a knee injury ended her 2021 campaign early. A sophomore who earned all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division, she scored 12 goals and added seven assists for 31 points for the Golden Eagles.
Trista Schmidt, Dyersville Beckman — Schmidt, a junior, was the Trailblazers’ leading scorer after tallying 11 goals and six assists in 13 matches. She was named to the WaMaC Conference East Division first team.
MIDFIELDERS
Liliana Marrero-O’Hea, Dubuque Wahlert — A junior, Marrero-O’Hea earned a spot on the all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division first team after tallying four goals, three assists and 11 points.
Ana Rivera, Dubuque Wahlert — A sophomore, Rivera helped steady the Eagles’ midfield and finished with three goals and two assists. She was an all-MVC Mississippi Division second-team pick.
Kaylee Herrig, Dubuque Hempstead — Herrig, a senior, was named to the all-MVC Valley Division first team after recording three goals, seven assists and 13 points for the Mustangs.
Hope Naber, Dyersville Beckman — Naber, a sophomore, tallied five goals, seven assists and 17 points from the middle of the Trailblazers’ formation. She was an all-WaMaC Conference East Division first-team selection.
Fantu Andrews, Dubuque Senior — A junior, Andrews was a tough matchup in the midfield for the Rams. She was an all-MVC Valley Division second-team pick after scoring three goals with one assist.
Holly Beauchamp, Bellevue Marquette — Beauchamp, a senior, kept the middle of the Mohawks’ formation in sync and started all nine games she appeared in. She finished the season with one goal.
DEFENDERS
Katie Cushman, Dubuque Wahlert — Cushman, a senior, helped lock down the back line for the Golden Eagles and started 16 matches this season. She was selected to the all-MVC Mississippi Division second team.
Megan Kremer, Bellevue Marquette — Kremer was a stalwart on the Mohawks’ back line and started 14 matches and appeared in 15 this season. A sophomore, she added two goals on the offensive end.
Mara Pierce, Clayton Ridge — A senior, Pierce started 12 games in the Eagles’ inaugural season. She added three goals on the offensive end of the field.
CJ Yeager, Maquoketa — A senior, Yeager started 14 games for the Cardinals and contributed one goal on the offensive end. She was a WaMaC Conference East Division first-team selection.
GOALKEEPERS
Lydia Hefel, Dubuque Hempstead — A junior, Hefel continued her stellar play in goal for the Mustangs and earned all-MVC Valley Division second-team recognition. She finished the season with 140 saves and played all but 23 minutes in net.
Faith Krapfl, Western Dubuque — Krapfl, a senior, was a star in net for the Bobcats. A second-team all-MVC Mississippi Division pick, she made 137 saves while playing nearly every minute in goal.
HONORABLE MENTION
Bellevue Marquette: Elise Kilburg, Adessa Leibfried, Ka’Lynn DeShaw
Clayton Ridge: Haley Rork, JayLyn Moore
Dubuque Hempstead: Maddy Bowers, Audrey Hruska, Olivia Kennedy
Dubuque Senior: Leah Chandlee, Savannah Snyder
Dyersville Beckman: Hope Naber, Alexie Hogan, Evelyn Sadler
Galena/East Dubuque: Maia Kropp, Keaira Funston, Julie Townsend
Maquoketa: Anaka Hosch, Olivia Orris
Platteville/Lancaster: Kate Bussan, Sophia Stone, Anna Murphy, Meagan Hall, Izzy Condiff, Brooke Von Glahn
Prairie du Chien: Tessa Czajkowski Higgins, Clare Fritsche
West Delaware: Emily Prier, Sydney Lorang, Lori Hilby
Western Dubuque: Leah Digman, Alyssa Lux
