The Heart of America Athletic Conference football season opener on Saturday at Dubuque’s Dalzell Field featured teams that have both recently moved on from “Crusaders” as their mascots.
Clarke University became the Pride years ago, and earlier this spring, Evangel University announced that it too was moving on from the dated name. The university in Springfield, Mo., is still searching for its new identity.
The same can be said for the Pride football program in its third season. Despite a spirited battle that had the Pride on the cusp of pulling out a victory, costly mistakes ended that hope, with the biggest being two turnovers inside Evangel’s 10-yard line in a 24-9 defeat.
The Pride also committed 10 penalties for 94 yards and had four turnovers in all.
“Way too many personal fouls, way too many turnovers,” Clarke coach Miguel Regalado said. “The thing that will help me sleep a little bit tonight, is we lost 24-9 to a football team that’s going to win seven or eight games in the toughest league in the country. Just really, really bad football. We’re slowly trying to climb the hill, but we’re not there yet.”
The Pride couldn’t get out of their own way throughout most of the first half. On Evangel’s opening drive, Clarke starting safety Kenneth Spaight was ejected from the game for targeting on Evangel quarterback Dyllan Decker. The penalty helped Evangel take a 7-0 lead on Nicos Oropeza’s 1-yard touchdown plunge.
On Clarke’s ensuing drive, QB Brandon Mueller provided a spark with some nice scrambles to get the offense moving, but running back Garrett Egan fumbled the handoff at the EU 8-yard line and Evangel recovered to end the threat.
Facing a fourth-and-3 at the EU 49, the Pride opted to punt in a one-score game. Unfortunately, Mueller booted it wrong and it sailed straight up and down, traveling a net of 3 yards. Evangel took over at its own 46, and eventually scored on Decker’s 24-yard TD pass to Dillon Hester to make it 14-0 at the 9:46 mark of the second quarter.
“Turnovers, penalties, that’s what killed us today,” said Clarke redshirt freshman linebacker Logan Otting, a former Cascade High School standout who made two tackles in getting the start. “Hopefully we got the first-game jitters out of the way. We beat ourselves. You take care of the little things like we didn’t do today, it’s a different game.”
Otting walked-on at Iowa State before making the move to join the Pride.
“I just wanted to come back and be closer to family,” Otting said. “With the COVID rule of getting another year of eligibility, I didn’t want to sit out and be an underclassman another year. I wanted to finish my last few years playing valuable minutes.
“Clarke’s always been on my radar out of high school even. I really enjoy Coach Regs and how he runs things here. I’m proud to represent this area.”
Clarke’s next possession ended in a punt, but Evangel’s Joshua Saak couldn’t handle it and the Pride’s Darius Hernandez recovered at the EU 41. Clarke took advantage by getting on the board with Anthony Gomez’s 33-yard field goal.
Evangel answered just three plays later. Oropeza broke a 57-yard run down to the Clarke 1, and then two plays later Decker found Hester in the corner of the end zone to extend the lead to 21-3 with 4:01 until halftime.
Desperately needing a spark before half, Max Steffen came through for the Pride. The junior wide receiver and former Western Dubuque prep hauled in a pretty 35-yard touchdown pass from Mueller in the back of the end zone with 38.8 seconds before the break. The extra point sailed wide, pulling Clarke within 21-9 heading into the locker room.
“Offense has to have that killer mentality,” Regalado said. “When you get the ball at the 40-yard line, it’s a touchdown. Maybe a field goal here, but we want to score. A good football team gets that ball at that point of the field and it’s a killer mentality. How long’s it going to take us to score? We’ll get there.”
The teams traded punts through most of the third quarter, but Evangel finally got a drive going and capped it with Jonah Edwards’ 23-yard field goal to push the lead to 24-9 with 1:35 left in the period.
After rolling up 191 yards of offense in the first half, Clarke sputtered to just 60 in the second. But the Pride had one last hope to tighten the game after pinning Evangel deep in its own territory and forcing a punt, taking over at the EU 38.
Facing a fourth-and-2 at the EU 8, Egan was stuffed for a loss and the Pride turned it over on downs with 7:27 to play, just shy of paydirt once again.
“We knew on defense we could give our offense a short field, and when you can’t take advantage of a short field on offense, that hurts,” Regalado said. “When you have a football team like Evangel and you can start your team on the 30-, 40-yard line, those are drives you have to learn to finish. And we didn’t.”