Just win.
That’s all Dubuque Wahlert could control on Friday night at the Rock Bowl. So that’s what the Golden Eagles did.
Ryan Brosius had five carries for 80 yards and three touchdowns. Michael Bormann rushed seven times for 70 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown run right up the middle. Bormann’s track-style sprint to the end zone came just one play after Wahlert intercepted a pass from Oelwein quarterback Carter Jeanes. The final scoring play came via a 63-yard touchdown run from Kennen Petraitis as the Golden Eagles pummeled Oelwein, 35-0.
Wahlert’s win, coupled with losses by La Porte City Union (3-4, 1-3) and Jesup (2-5, 0-4) clinched a top-four finish in 2A District 4 and a playoff berth for the Golden Eagles. It will be the 15th postseason appearance in program history.
“Our offense went right tonight,” Brosius said. “Our defense went right. We put up a big zero on defense tonight.”
The Golden Eagles (2-5, 2-2 Class 2A District 4) first capitalized on excellent field position after Oelwein (1-6, 1-3) punted the ball just one yard from its own 26-yard line. On the very next play, Brosius weaved his way through the defense to find his path to the end zone. J.P. Weber added the PAT and the Golden Eagles had an early lead.
After three scoreless drives — two for Oelwein, one for Wahlert — Brosius took his second carry of the game for his second touchdown via a pitch from quarterback Bryce Rudiger. Weber added a PAT, and it was 14-0, Eagles.
On the ensuing Oelwein drive, the Eagles committed two 15-yard penalties to extend Huskie drives. Oelwein still struggled to move the ball down the field, only advancing the ball 11 yards itself. When Oelwein went to punt, the kick was blocked, and taken over on downs after Oelwein failed to get to the first-down marker.
Three plays later, Brosius received a pitch from Rudiger and ran the ball over the goal line from 10 yards out. Weber added the PAT and it was downhill from there.
On the following drive, Oelwein quarterback Carter Jeanes was picked off by the Wahlert defense. The next snap seemed to be the back-breaker as Bormann found the gap up the middle and turned on the burners for a 50-yard touchdown. Bormann and the Golden Eagles went into halftime up, 28-0.
It took just two plays into the second half to get the running clock into motion. That was when Petraitis broke several would-be tackles, and scored his 63-yard touchdown to cap the scoring for the Golden Eagles.
The Wahlert defense stymied the Huskies’ offense all night. The Eagles only allowed 88 total yards of offense, 10 rushing, and 78 receiving. When all was said and done, Wahlert capped off the night with 342 yards of offense.