Foul trouble knocked Maria Freed down Saturday afternoon.
But it didn’t knock her out.
Rather, the Dubuque Wahlert junior was the one that delivered the knockout blow.
Freed scored 13 points including key shots early and decisive shots late to help push the Golden Eagles past West Delaware, 57-42, in the Wendy’s/MidWestOne Girls Basketball Classic at the Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.
Freed missed most of the third quarter and half of the fourth after picking up her fourth foul.
But when she returned, she immediately hit consecutive 3-pointers to help Wahlert pull away.
“It feels great,” Freed said. “Obviously I’m a little annoyed that I kept fouling, but it felt good to go in and change the game a little bit.”
It wasn’t the start Wahlert wanted. The Eagles turned the ball over on four-straight trips up the floor and eight times in all in the first quarter. West Delaware capitalized to grab the early edge.
Hawks’ star Brooke Krogmann was a force. She scored nine of West Delaware’s 12 points in the first quarter, including a three-point play with 18 seconds left that gave the Hawks their biggest lead to that point, 12-8.
Freed ignited the Eagles early with big plays on both ends of the court late in the first quarter and into the second.
Her two steals led to Wahlert scores. Then she nailed a 3-pointer to give Wahlert its first lead since the opening moments of the game.
“(Freed’s) so steady,” Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler said. “She’s got a real level head. Someone who just goes out there and keeps pushing ahead.”
The tables continued to turn late in the opening half as West Delaware turned the ball over on three-straight possessions.
Ruth Tauber, who led Wahlert with 17 points, hit the first of her trio of 3-pointers with just less than 1 minute remaining in the second to help Wahlert take a 22-18 lead into halftime.
Wahlert hit 6 of its first 9 shots in the third to grab its biggest lead at 36-28.
With Freed out, Tauber rang in shots from outside and 6-foot sophomore post Claire Lueken pounded buckets inside as Wahlert began to pull away.
But the Hawks and Krogmann wouldn’t go down easy. Krogmann got the Hawks to within a point of the Eagles with just seconds left in the third.
But Wahlert’s Amya Lavenz swished a 3-pointer as time ran out in the period, quieting yet another West Delaware run.
Lueken, who had 13 points for Wahlert, knocked down three-straight buckets to open the fourth, including a 3-pointer to stretch Wahlert’s lead.
Krogmann, the only Hawk to average double-digit points this season, had a game-high 21. Kennedy Klostermann and Susie Funke added six apiece, all on 3-pointers.
Freed’s consecutive treys took the wind out of West Delaware’s comeback bid and put Wahlert up, 53-42.
“We played gritty basketball,” Spiegler said. “We got some big shots when we needed them and some big boards when we needed them.”
