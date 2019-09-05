Jordan Elliott fired a 1-over 73 to capture medalist honors and lead the University of Dubuque men’s golf team to the Clarke Fall Invitational title on Wednesday at Eagle Ridge Resort in Galena, Ill.
The Spartans finished with a team total of 299 to hold off runner-up Black Hawk College with a 316 in the 14-team event. Dubuque’s Garvin Paper and Connor Michels, a Bellevue High grad, each shot 74s to finish runners-up. Jason Sikkema added a 78 to round out the score.
Clarke finished eighth with a 334, led by Joe Ibarra’s 82.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Dubuque 3, Augustana 1 — At Stoltz Center: The Spartans looked strong in their home opener with a 25-16, 25-21, 17-25, 25-23 victory.
MEN’S SOCCER
Loras 4, St. Mary’s 0 — At Rock Bowl: Silvio Gzikas, Tigrio Huerta, Mark Histed and Zues Huerta each scored as the balanced Duhawks blanked St. Mary’s.
Clarke 2, St. Francis 0 — At Joliet, Ill.: Jose Ruiz and George Braima scored to lead Clarke (2-1) to victory.
Simpson 2, UW-Platteville 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Nate Miller made six saves at goalkeeper, but the Pioneers (1-1-1) couldn’t find the net.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 2, Knox 0 — At Oyen Field: Brooke Brodzinski and Jordan Cadena scored goals as the Spartans moved to 2-0 on the season.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Rams 5th — At Davenport, Iowa: Jake Woodward shot an 88 as Dubuque Senior placed fifth with a 361 at the nine-team Assumption Invitational at Emeis Golf Course. Aidan Obermueller shot an 89 for the Rams.
(TUESDAY’S LATE RESULTS)PREP VOLLEYBALL
Mohawks drop trio of games — At Clinton, Iowa: The Mohawks lost 2-0 decisions to North Cedar, Calamus-Wheatland and Prince of Peace at the Prince of Peace tournament. Ellie O’Brien led the Mohawks with 10 kills.
Dodgeville 3, Lancaster 1 — At Lancaster, Wis.: Brooklyn Connelly delivered 10 digs and six kills, but the Flying Arrows dropped a 25-13, 20-25, 25-13, 25-21 match to Dodgeville.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Bellevue runners sweep — At Bellevue, Iowa: Bellevue’s Brady Griebel ran a 12:51 and Bellevue Marquette’s Halle Kilburg clocked in at 14:53 to sweep the boys and girls titles at the Comet Twilight 4K.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Hempstead drops double dual — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Hempstead lost to Decorah, 132-50, and to Cedar Falls, 129-51. Molly Duehr won the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke for the Mustangs.