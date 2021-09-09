The Mineral Point High School football field will be named in honor of a beloved coach and teacher on Friday night.
The public is invited to attend the dedication of Ron Murphy Field on Friday, prior to the Pointers’ regular-season game against Black Hawk/Warren. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Following the game, a reception will be held at Dodge-Point Country Club.
For those unable to attend in-person, the pre-game ceremony and game will also be livestreamed on the MPTV Pointers YouTube channel.
The Mineral Point school board in January received a request from Ted Evans and the Mineral Point Alumni Group to name the field in honor of Murphy, the school’s longtime football coach and a popular teacher who died in November 2020. The board unanimously approved the request.
“I am thrilled to have the football field named Ron Murphy Field,” Mineral Point athletic director Vickie Dahl said in a statement. “Coach Murphy has earned the respect of players, coaching peers, co-workers, and our community. He was a great role model and meant so much to our school district and all of Pointer Nation. Ron Murphy Field will be an incredible honor to Coach Murphy’s memory and a fitting tribute to his legacy.”
Murphy was raised in nearby Dodgeville, Wis., where he was a first-team all-state football player as a senior in 1958. He later played football at UW-Platteville.
Murphy taught in the Mineral Point school district for 37 years until his retirement in 2002. He continued to serve as the district’s Driver’s Ed instructor until 2013.
He coached the Mineral Point football team for 32 years, hanging up his whistle in 2000.
He was selected as an assistant coach for Wisconsin’s North-South Shrine Bowl. His team won the conference championship in 1991 and his teams qualified for the WIAA playoffs 10 times, including a Division 6 state runner-up finish.
He was a member of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame Class of 2002 along with his brother Dennis, the longtime Black Hawk coach. Ron Murphy was a charter member of Mineral Point’s Gridiron Hall of Fame in 2005 and was inducted into the Dodgeville Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011.
He also coached junior varsity basketball for five years and was an assistant baseball coach for 30 years.