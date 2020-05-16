Jessica Schultz left quite a mark on the Northern Michigan University women’s basketball program.
The senior from Mineral Point, Wis., scored a career-high 423 points this season to surpass the 1,000-point plateau and finished with 1,247 for 18th in program history. For her efforts, she recently earned the female athlete of the year award at the Marquette, Mich., school.
In a stellar final season, Schultz set records for blocks in a season (48) and career blocks (136). Her efforts helped guide the Wildcats to their eighth-straight Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament appearance.
Against Purdue University Northwest, Schultz tallied the ninth-most points in a game in program history, reaching a career-high 36 points on 17-for-22 shooting. Schultz landed first-team all-GLIAC and first-team all-defense honors.
Schultz also landed the women’s basketball athlete of the year and the team’s scholar-athlete award.
Nutter shines at National Training Site — Alston Nutter, a freshman from Fennimore, Wis., turned in the Best Performance on a National Scene by a Northern Michigan University student-athlete. He competes in the Greco-Roman program at the National Training Site hosted by the school.
Nutter earned a bronze medal at the Junior World Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, in August. Nutter competed in the 63 kg weight class and rallied from a 6-0 deficit to pin Kamil Czarnecki, of Poland, in the bronze-medal match.
On the way to his medal, Nutter defeated Assaukhat Mukhamadiyev, of Kazakhstan, 5-2 in the quarterfinals, and won by pin over Zaur Nuriyev, of Azerbaijan, in his first bout. Nutter was defeated in the semifinals by 2015 Cadet World silver medalist Abu Muslim Aptievitch Amaev, of Russia, in a 9-0 technical fall, which put him in the third-place match.
Birt named Millikin MVP — Bradan Birt, a junior who prepped at Western Dubuque, earned the Most Valuable Wrestler and Hardest Worker awards at Millikin University, which won the first College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Championship in program history. His brother, Tristan Birt, shared the team’s Guts & Grit Award. Both wrestlers won conference championships while earning their third collegiate varsity letters.
Michel signs with Hawkeyes — Bellevue Marquette multi-sport standout Tori Michel last week signed a national letter of intent to join the rowing team at the University of Iowa. Michel participated in the girls state basketball tournament for the Mohawks in addition to being a four-year state qualifier as a member of the Dubuque Wahlert swim team.
Wills to Marian — Derek Wills, a senior at Dubuque Hempstead, will play volleyball and tennis at Marian University, an NCAA Division III school in Fond du Lac, Wis. He will play volleyball for his brother, Tyler Wills, one of the best players in Clarke University program history. Derek Wills’ twin sister, Jada Wills, starred at Hempstead and Dyersville Beckman and will play volleyball at Drake University.
Ryder to Loras — Emalee Ryder a standout senior runner for the Dubuque Hempstead girls track & field team, will continue her academic and running career at Loras College.