FARLEY, Iowa — Ian Ninneman could feel things slipping away from the Dubuque Hempstead boys bowling team on Monday night.
The Mustangs saw a comfortable 124-pin lead whittled down to just 12 through the first four games of the five-round Baker series. Then, they bowled their best game of the night, a 236, to gain a little more breathing room as well as a few “let’s go” roars.
Hempstead held on for a 2,920-2,854 victory in the Mississippi Valley Conference dual meet at Cobra Lanes. The Mustangs also won the girls match, 2,716-2,636.
“The job wasn’t finished,” said Ninneman, the senior anchor bowler. “We heard the numbers going into that last game, and we answered. There’s not much else you can say.
“We all knew we had to finish strong. So, that last game, we focused on picking up all of our spares and everyone in the lineup stepped up. It was a great way to finish.”
The Mustangs bolted to a 1,956-1,832 lead through the individual portion of the meet. But the Bobcats won the first four games of the Baker series by 6, 63, 23 and 20 pins to put the pressure on Hempstead.
“It took a group effort in that last game,” said Colton Orr, who led the Mustangs with a 194-245—439 series in individuals. “Fortunately, we all found our spot, and we were able to string something together because we stayed clean. We were pretty pumped up. We got super loud as a team, and it just kept building.”
The Mustangs also scored with Gavin Wardle (371), David O’Dell (368), Conner Warrick (388) and Ninneman (390), while Trent Pusateri’s 323 did not factor. Hempstead rolled Baker games of 174, 185, 192, 177 and 236.
Jude Ludwig led the Bobcats with a 204-188—392, and Western Dubuque also scored Nolan Morrison (354), Ethan Potter (362), Nick Sweeney (382) and Nolan Vaske (342), while Aiden Besler’s 338 did not count. The Bobcats shot Baker games of 180, 248, 215, 197 and 182.
The Hempstead girls jumped to a 1,870-1,766 lead through the individual portion of the meet and stretched the lead with a 200-153 decision in the first game of Bakers. Western Dubuque responded with wins of 225-175, 186-175, 145-136 and 161-160 in the final four games but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Erin Langel led the Mustangs with a 147-147—294, followed by Zoe Schultz (403) and Libby Leach (392).
“We’re riding their backs right now, because they’re the only veterans back from last year,” coach Theresa Cheever said. “But they’re the best teammates you could ask for. I’m so proud of them, and I’m so proud of the girls who have stepped up into the lineup for us this year.”
Chloe Hansen contributed a 359 and Madison Ninneman added a 294 for the Mustangs, while Justine Bies’ 263 did not factor in the scoring.
“We’ve been building our team and trying to establish a team identity all year, so it’s a nice feeling to come out here and get a win, especially against a really good team like Western Dubuque,” Langel said. “As the leaders on the team, we’ve all stepped up and helped the newcomers so they can do their part.
“The most important thing is cheering as loud as we can for them, so they can feel the support. So much of your team success comes from everyone feeling like they’re a part of it.”
Baylee Neyen led the Bobcats with a 222-214—436, while Shelby Rice (388), Ceci Daly (335), Kirsten Butcher (300) and Brenna Neyen (307) also scored. Hannah Kluesner’s 290 did not factor in the scoring.