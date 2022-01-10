IOWA CITY — As many college wrestlers across the nation debate whether or not to return for an extra season, Max Lyon doesn’t have that option.
He knows this is his last rodeo, so he’s determined to enjoy every last moment of it.
“It’s been a blur,” said Lyon, a fifth-year senior and the starting 184-pounder on Purdue’s 15th-ranked wrestling team.
“It’s been pretty good,” he added. “I’ve been training a lot. Finishing up school here. Basically, it’s a victory lap.”
Lyon, a two-time state champion who went 187-8 and won each of his final 103 matches at Western Dubuque, has been a three-time national qualifier for the Boilermakers and a three-time National Wrestling Coaches Association Division I Scholar All-American.
He has an 80-58 career record at Purdue. He’s 9-6 this season and ranked No. 23 in the nation.
As Lyon noted after Sunday’s loss at top-ranked Iowa, his collegiate wrestling career doesn’t have an expiration date, but it is nearing the end.
“I just try to come at it from a place of gratitude. Just enjoying the process and enjoying the fans,” he said. “It’s really nice having people back out there, man. It really is. Carver(-Hawkeye Arena) is a great environment. It was a fun meet, just wasn’t the result we wanted at all. But I’m just trying to enjoy it while it lasts. Six more Big Ten duals and then postseason. The season flies.”
Lyon finished the requirements for his major — Industrial Management-Operations & Supply Chain Management — last year and added a minor in human resources this year to meet NCAA eligibility requirements. He has just one class remaining in the second semester and will graduate in early May.
He’s been healthy this year and noted he has been fortunate to have avoided any major injuries throughout his career.
The biggest improvement he has made this season has been on the mental side.
“I’m starting to get a better headspace,” he said. “Just being the last year, I’m much more calm than I used to be. I don’t get as amped up about it. I’m just like you know, this is awesome. I’m going to appreciate it while I’m here, I’m going to go on the mat, give it all I got and step off.”
The final time Lyon steps off the mat may be an emotional moment.
After all, he has dedicated most of his early life to becoming an elite wrestler.
If all goes to plan, his final match will come at the NCAA Division I championships, and not in the early rounds.
Lyon has one goal left to check off for his career.
“I’m getting on that podium this year, man,” he said.