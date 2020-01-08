IOWA CITY — Without its two best defenders, Iowa City West showed it was still strong enough.
“I was happy tonight, those guys stepped up,” West Coach Steve Bergman said after the Class 4A eighth-ranked Trojans overcame a 12-point deficit and handed No. 2 Dubuque Hempstead its first loss this season, 54-53, in a Mississippi Valley Conference game on Tuesday night at West High School. “We played solid defense. We took care of it a little bit. We had fun.”
Hempstead (7-1, 4-1 MVC) sprinted to a 20-8 lead in the first quarter behind 11 quick points from junior Michael Duax, who led the MVC and was fourth in all of 4A with 22.6 points per game entering last night.
West cut its deficit to three points at halftime with an 8-0 burst.
“First quarter, we were really throwing the ball away, had a lot of turnovers,” West junior Ben Vander Leest said. “We really just dialed that in, especially in the second half, to eventually claw our way back into the lead.”
Last night was the second start for Vander Leest in place of junior Marcus Morgan, who is second on the Trojans with 11.8 points per game and is not expected back for 2-3 weeks. Freshman Christian Barnes started his first varsity game in place of Nick Pepin, who is expected back soon.
“We have three returning guys who played a lot of minutes last year and two of them aren’t playing,” Bergman said. “It doesn’t help the cause.”
West (6-1, 2-1) claimed its first lead with 5:04 to go with a 3-point basket from sophomore Andrew Tauchen. Over the final five minutes, there was one tie and six lead changes. With West trailing, 53-52, Vander Leest drove along the baseline and was fouled with 3.7 seconds left.
In a scenario he has likely played out in his driveway thousands of times, Vander Leest converted both free throws and gave West the win.
“I have done it a few times back in my youth days,” said Vander Leest, who finished with 14 points.
Even Brauns led the Trojans with 17 points, while Duax nearly reached his average with 20.