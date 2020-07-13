Andrew Reese focused on the positives while chatting with heartbroken members of the Dubuque Senior baseball program on Sunday.
The Rams’ season came to an end a day after a player received notice of a positive COVID-19 test. Senior was scheduled to play at Cedar Falls, which recently ended its own two-week quarantine, in an Iowa Class 4A Substate 3 opener on Friday.
Senior became the third local program impacted by COVID-19 this summer. Dubuque Wahlert and Western Dubuque can compete in the postseason because they were able to complete 14-day quarantines.
“You don’t want anyone to take this kind of news terribly at this point,” said Reese, whose team finished 7-9-1 and posted the third-highest batting average in the Mississippi Valley Conference in his third season at the helm. “You have to remember to celebrate the fact we had a season and we played 16 games, which is more than some of the teams around the area.
“Above all, we want to make sure everyone is safe. Like any other coach will tell you, this is our family, and you want to make sure your family is safe and protected. When they’re with you, you feel like you can protect them. When they’re away from you, you worry about them. They’re still my family, and I still want to make sure they’re safe. We’re thankful for what we were able to have and try not to dwell too much on what could have been.”
Reese said he discussed the situation with Kory Tuescher, who experienced similar news at Wahlert on June 20. Reese worked under Tuescher at Wahlert prior to taking the Senior job.
“We chatted back and forth, and we handled it very similarly,” Reese said. “Mine was a little bit more of a season wrap-up because we don’t get to end the season together now, while his was ‘Until next time, this is what we’ll do.’ There was a little difference in there, but the delivery and the message were very similar.
“I do feel terrible for our seniors. They’re a great group of kids who have worked hard and meant a lot to our program the last five years.”
Reese said that early last week, a Senior player had come in contact with a person outside of the program who had tested positive. The player has experienced only minor symptoms, underwent a test, did not attend Friday’s doubleheader against Wahlert for precautionary reasons and received his positive result Saturday evening.
“You hear the murmurs about guys not wanting to get tested at this time of the year because the tournament is coming up,” Reese said. “But player safety is No. 1. You take care of the health and safety of your players, and that was what needed to be done, knowing he was in the presence of the virus. That trumps everything.
“This can come from anywhere at any time from anybody. Like they say, you can’t see it, so you don’t know it’s coming at you.”
Senior activities director Brent Cook and district activities director Joe Maloney shared the news with players and their families via email early Sunday.
The letter said “our coaches and staff have worked diligently to minimize COVID-19 exposure in several ways, including sanitizing equipment, using social distancing measures whenever possible and the use of hand sanitizers for the athletes.
“Despite these efforts to minimize any exposure, we know that COVID-19 exists within our community. We encourage families and athletes in all sports to have conversations about and take steps to follow preventative measures that support staying safe, healthy and reducing the spread of the virus.”