Peyton Edmonds will never forget these last few bonus weeks of his high school experience.
The lone senior on the Southwestern baseball team, he played a pivotal role in helping the Wildcats advance to the Wisconsin state baseball tournament for the second time in school history and for the first time since 2010.
Fourth-seeded Southwestern (11-10) will play top-seeded Boyceville (19-1) at 11:05 a.m. today in the Division 4 semifinals in Grand Chute. The tournament will take place at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, the home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, who serve as the Milwaukee Brewers’ affiliate in the High Class A Central League.
“It’s been a crazy ride,” said Edmonds, whose RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Southwestern a 1-0 victory over Barneveld in the sectional semifinals Tuesday in Blanchardville. “This is a really special group of guys. We’ve been playing baseball together since we were young, and a lot of us have played travel ball together. They’re all kind of goofy and all kind of their own person, but they’re so much fun to be around.
“It’s kind of cool to be finished with high school and all you have to worry about is baseball. It’s nice to be able to focus on sports and not schoolwork and all that other stuff.”
The Wildcats have embraced somewhat of an underdog role in the postseason after grinding their way through the tough Southwest Wisconsin Activities League schedule. Southwestern went 5-9 and finished fourth in the conference, but six of those losses came against strong Division 3 schools Mineral Point and Cuba City and Division 4’s Fennimore.
“It’s kind of a stacked conference with those three schools,” Southwestern second-year coach Isaac Stanton said. “We lost a lot of close games to those three, and I really believe that helped prepare us for this. I don’t want to say I saw this coming, but after playing well against the tougher teams in our conference, I knew we could play well in our own region when I saw the assignments.
“We’ve gotten a few breaks, but the guys have pitched well all season and our bats have come around of late as far as putting the ball in play. Our guys throw strikes and strike out a lot of hitters.”
Southwestern entered the postseason as the No. 3 regional seed. The Wildcats edged River Ridge, 3-2, in the opener, blanked Iowa-Grant, 6-0, in the semifinals and avenged two earlier losses to Fennimore with a 2-1 nailbiter in the regional final.
“We’ve kind of embraced the underdog role,” Edmonds said. “We’ve never been looked at as a school that’s great for athletics, but when we won that first game against River Ridge, we started to think, ‘OK, maybe we could do something special here.’ And we’ve just kept rolling. It’s an awesome feeling. There’s nothing better.”
After Edmonds lifted the Wildcats in the sectional semifinal, Southwestern took out Bangor, 4-2, later on Tuesday to advance to state. Again, the Wildcats will be considered the underdogs in Grand Chute. They lost in the semifinals of their only other state tournament appearance.
“On paper, I’m sure we don’t really jump out at anybody,” Stanton said. “But being a Division 4 school in a Division 3 league, we’re battle-tested when it comes to the tournament.
“It’s going to come down to doing exactly what we’ve preached all year long, and that’s understanding how baseball is. You can’t get too high or too low. Just ride it out. If we continue to stay fundamentally sound, we’ll be fine. We want to be the quickest team to 21 outs and limit our mistakes. If we hit the ball the way we have been, we’ll be competitive against anyone.”
Through the regionals, the Wildcats hit .227 as a team, led by Peerson Kephart at .305 and Gavin Jochum, Cooper Allen and Edmonds all at .286. Kephart has driven in 16 runs, followed by Jordan Stanton at 14, Edmonds and Colson Splinter at 12 apiece and Jochum with 10.
On the mound, Jordan Stanton and Kephart have pitched 82 2/3 of the team’s 127 2/3 innings. Stanton is 4-2 with a 2.73 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 41 innings, and Kephart is 4-4 with a 2.89 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings. Tyler Brotzman, Jochum, Edmonds and Colson Splinter have also seen mound time.
Jace Mess, Trey Weiland, Cade Buxton and Corbin Splinter have also contributed to the Wildcats this season, while Bryce and Carson Reese provide depth.
They face a powerhouse team in the semifinals.
Boyceville hits .368 as a team and won the Dunn-St. Croix Conference at 13-1. Connor Sempf leads the offense with a .559 average, while Walker Retz hits .492 and Trett Joles hits .484. The Bulldogs own a 0.80 team ERA and six of their seven pitchers have compiled sub-1.00 ERAs. Semf has 61 strikeouts in 32 innings, while Retz has fanned 63 in 29 2/3 innings.
Boyceville qualified for state with a 14-0 drubbing of the former two-time defending champion Webster in five innings in the Shell Lake Sectional final. The Bulldogs have won seven straight and have outscored their opponents, 75-20, during that run. They have won seven run-rule games.
Rosholt (20-3) meets Greenwood (17-6) in the second semifinal. The winners meet tonight for the championship.