Brewers Padres Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Colin Rea throws during Thursday’s game against San Diego. Rea, a Cascade, Iowa, native, will be on the mound again tonight when the Brewers play at the Seattle Mariners.

 Gregory Bull/The Associated Press

Colin Rea will remain in the Milwaukee Brewers starting rotation for the time being, following a stellar debut on Thursday against the San Diego Padres.

The 6-foot-5, 218-pound right-hander from Cascade, Iowa, will take the ball tonight, when the Brewers play at Seattle in the second game of a three-game series. The Mariners will counter with right-hander Logan Gilbert.

