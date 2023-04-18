Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Colin Rea throws during Thursday’s game against San Diego. Rea, a Cascade, Iowa, native, will be on the mound again tonight when the Brewers play at the Seattle Mariners.
Colin Rea will remain in the Milwaukee Brewers starting rotation for the time being, following a stellar debut on Thursday against the San Diego Padres.
The 6-foot-5, 218-pound right-hander from Cascade, Iowa, will take the ball tonight, when the Brewers play at Seattle in the second game of a three-game series. The Mariners will counter with right-hander Logan Gilbert.
Milwaukee’s pitching staff has been in a state of flux since the season opened.
Right-hander Brandon Woodruff underwent an MRI on Wednesday because of shoulder inflammation and has been placed on the 15-day injured list. Adrian Houser, a right-hander on the injured list since March 29 with a right groin strain, is expected to replace Woodruff in the rotation in the near future after making his first minor league rehab start Friday.
The Brewers have placed left-handers Justin Wilson and Aaron Ashby on the 60-day injured list since the start of the season, and Gus Varland went on the 15-day IL Sunday with a hand contusion after being hit by a comebacker. Milwaukee promoted Elvis Peguero from Nashville on Monday to replace Varland.
Milwaukee promoted Rea from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday and he pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowed one run on two hits, walked one and struck out six, and 49 of his 83 pitches went for strikes later that night in San Diego. Staked to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, he settled in after allowing Manny Machado’s first home run of the season and a two-out single by Xander Bogaerts in the bottom half.
Rea left the game in the bottom of the sixth inning with a 3-1 lead, but reliever Matt Bush allowed a two-run home run to Trent Grisham in the bottom of the eighth to hand Rea a no-decision. Milwaukee eventually won the game, 4-3, on a Rowdy Tellez sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning.
DUBUQUE COUNTY BASEBALL HALL OF FAME DATES SET
The Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame will hold its annual induction ceremonies and the Telegraph Herald Semi-Pro All-Star Game on the weekend of July 7-8.
The 37th annual induction dinner/program will take place on Friday, July 7 at Happy’s Place in Key West, Iowa. The All-Star Game will be played at 6:30 p.m. the following night at Farley Park in Farley, Iowa.
Anyone wishing to nominate a player, contributor or umpire for the Hall of Fame can contact Rich Knepper at 563-590-6045.
SPEEDWAY RESCHEDULES TEST-AND-TUNE TO TONIGHT
Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway will kick off its season tonight with a test-and-tune event from 6-9 p.m., weather permitting. The track postponed the event from Sunday due to wet conditions.
The IMCA weekly racing program begins Sunday, April 23. The pits open at 3:30 p.m., gates open at 4 p.m., and the racing program starts at 5:30 p.m. The card includes racing in IMCA Late Models, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA SportsMods and IMCA Hobby Stocks.
MAQUOKETA SPEEDWAY PUSHES BACK OPENER
The drastic drop in temperatures and the uncertain weather forecast forced the Darkside Promotions team and the Jackson County Fairboard to cancel the racing action at the Maquoketa Speedway on Saturday.
The season opener at the Maquoketa Speedway has been pushed back to this Saturday, with Kinion Classic Cars night featuring the return of Late Model Racing to Maquoketa Speedway. The IMCA sanctioned weekly racing will feature racing action in the Late Model, Modified, Sport Mod, Stock Car, Hobby Stock, Sport Compact and INEX Legend divisions.
The hot laps will take to the quarter-mile track at 5:30 p.m.
