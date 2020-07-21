Heart of America Athletic Conference Commissioner, Lori Thomas, announced on Monday that the conference will move forward with fall sports as scheduled for the upcoming season.
The Council of Presidents met via Zoom on Thursday morning and agreed to keep the start dates as scheduled, with the first day of practice to open on Aug. 15.
Clarke University competes in the league.
“We have chosen to stay the course for the upcoming season,” Thomas said. “The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, and officials continue to remain at the forefront of our planning for the fall.”
The Heart Task Force has been working to develop the “Heart Promise,” which is a document where each institution pledges to prepare athletic events with the same approach. This includes screening before travel, entering playing facilities, cleaning and preparation of locker rooms and benches, water options, and action steps if a student-athlete begins to exhibit COVID-19 symptoms. The NAIA has developed guidelines and recommendations related to screening and testing.
“The Heart desires to be a leader in the NAIA and for us to do anything less than absolutely everything we can to get back on the playing field would cause and adverse effect to those we serve on our campuses,” Thomas said.
The NAIA announced fall sport modifications in June — which featured delayed start dates and a reduced number of maximum contests for fall sports — and plans to stay on schedule at this time. The updated timeline will allow all fall sports but football to open play on Sept. 5. Football will open play the following weekend on Sept. 12.