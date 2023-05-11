Dubuque Hempstead’s Jake Althaus earned a return trip to the Iowa state singles tournament Monday afternoon, and the senior is determined to make his final trip his best.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week had three solid wins to earn the district championship Monday at the Class 2A district meet in Cedar Falls. Althaus defeated Waterloo West’s Ben Young, 6-0, 6-1; Cedar Rapids Washington’s Luke Burkamper, 6-1, 6-2; and Cedar Rapids Washington’s Nick Burkamper, 6-0, 6-3.
“Last year at state was tough because I was put against the No. 3 seed in the first round and I hung with him, but he clearly was the winner of the match,” Althaus said. “In my second match at state, I just didn’t play my best. This year I know I will have a better seed, and I am more confident in my game.”
Althaus is nearing the end of a stellar senior season, where he is currently 13-3 with his only losses coming to top 10-ranked players,
“Jake is having a great season and has really shown exponential growth in the level at which he plays,” Dubuque Hempstead coach Andrew Roos said. “His ability to figure out his opponents’ weaknesses has become a huge strength of his. He just continues to get significantly better each year.”
Althaus currently ranks fourth in the state with 153 game victories this season. Two of his biggest victories came last Thursday as the Mustangs defeated Dubuque Wahlert, 5-4, for their first city title in 25 years.
“Without Jake, we don’t beat Wahlert,” Roos said. “It’s always been a team goal to beat Wahlert, so to get it done was a huge morale boost for the entire team.”
Althaus teamed up with Alex Bowman for a third-set tiebreaker in doubles, and he also won his singles match.
“It’s such a huge accomplishment to earn a city championship, especially during my senior year,” Althaus said. “I feel like I’ve been very focused and haven’t been missing many shots which is what you want this time of year.”
Althaus has been playing tennis since he was 5-years-old, and really got dedicated to the sport after the eighth grade.
“I do a lot of practicing, and I think that sets a good example for my teammates,” he said. “I want them to see what you can do with hard work.”
Added Roos: “Jake is playing tennis year-round, even in the winter he finds indoor places to play. His work ethic is what you need to have to be successful and that is why he has been a captain the past two years. He is a terrific leader.”
Althaus plans to continue his career next year at Luther College.
“In order to get better, you have to play against the best, and I’m looking forward to the challenges at the collegiate level,” he said.
Althaus said he is thankful for the support of his coaches and teammates throughout his high school career.
“I couldn’t have done any of this without them,” he said.
