Jake Althaus led Dubuque Hempstead to the city title last week and qualified for state on Monday.

 Mike Day Telegraph Herald

Dubuque Hempstead’s Jake Althaus earned a return trip to the Iowa state singles tournament Monday afternoon, and the senior is determined to make his final trip his best.

The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week had three solid wins to earn the district championship Monday at the Class 2A district meet in Cedar Falls. Althaus defeated Waterloo West’s Ben Young, 6-0, 6-1; Cedar Rapids Washington’s Luke Burkamper, 6-1, 6-2; and Cedar Rapids Washington’s Nick Burkamper, 6-0, 6-3.

