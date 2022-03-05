It took good old fashioned hard work to erase a disastrous start to the third period for the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
Mikey Burchill and Jackson Hallum scored pivotal goals as the Saints rallied for a 4-3 victory over USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U17 squad on Friday night in Plymouth, Mich.
Team USA got goals from Teddy Townsend and Oliver Moore just 24 seconds apart early in the third period to take a 3-2 lead.
“We were deflated for just a few seconds, but right away we had really good talk on the bench, which was great,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “But what really sparked us was Montes, Burnside and Burchill went out and had a great shift shortly after that. We had great energy and put a lot of pressure on them the rest of the game after that shift.”
Mikey Burchill pulled the Saints even at the 10:24 mark of the third period with his ninth goal of the season. Max Montes forced a turnover as the Americans tried to exit their zone, and Davis Burnside chipped the puck ahead to Burchill in the right circle. He fired a shot that beat goalie Michael Chambre low to the left post.
“Those are the best kind of goals, the ones that you really have to work for instead of having them handed to you,” Burchill said. “You work your butts off and leave it all out there. That goal projected us in the right direction and gave us a spark on the bench.
“Going into the third period, we knew we were going to win. It was just a matter of how. We had to bear down a little more than we thought we might have to, but we got the job done.”
Hallum scored the game-winner 5:39 later. Kenny Connors won a battle in the right corner, and Tristan Lemyre and Samuel Sjolund worked the puck around the perimeter to Michel Feenstra at the left point. Feenstra’s shot hit Hallum’s boot, but the University of Michigan recruit regrouped, spun around and fired the puck through Chambre’s legs for his 23rd goal of the season.
“It felt really good to get the win, especially with how we had to battle back,” Hallum said. “Even though we were down, we couldn’t stop working, and that’s what won it for us. We stuck to our systems and believed in what our coaches teach us. We didn’t give up, and that led to a little more offense and capitalizing on some big chances.”
Connors opened the scoring 14:42 into the first period with his 19th goal of the season. After the Saints moved the puck around the perimeter of the Team USA zone, Zane Demsey slid the puck along the blue line to defense partner Austin Oravetz, who rifled a shot on net. Hallum got a piece of the Oravetz shot, and the puck caromed to Connors, who snapped it into a wide-open net behind Chambre.
The Americans capitalized on a fortunate bounce to tie the game 1:16 into the second frame. A Dubuque clearing attempt along the left wall bounced to a wide-open William Vote in the slot, and he snuck a shot past goaltender Paxton Geisel for his eighth goal of the season.
Dubuque regained the lead with just 35 seconds remaining in the middle stanza after Geisel made a big save on the defensive end. Sjolund broke the puck out to defense partner Max Burkholder, who carried into the Team USA zone and left a drop pass to Connor Kurth.
Kurth returned the puck to Burkholder below the right faceoff circle, and Burkholder quickly moved the puck to Stephen Halliday driving the net from the left wing. Halliday dodged a pair of defenders before backhanding a shot behind Chambre for his team-leading 26th goal of the season.
Geisel earned his 19th win of the season by stopping 21 shots, including a flurry in the final 1:54 with Chambre pulled for an extra attacker.
The Saints finished with a 30-24 edge in shots on goal, and the teams combined to go 0-for-3 on the power play.