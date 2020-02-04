Ty Jackson quietly moved into the United States Hockey League scoring lead this weekend, and he wasn’t even the focal point of the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ offense in a pair of impressive home victories.
That’s because the Saints have so many weapons, and opposing defenses can’t stop all of them. That certainly shows on the USHL leaderboards, as Dubuque players currently hold the top spot in six different key categories.
“That’s definitely a recipe for success, and it helps explain why we’ve won so many games this season,” said Jackson, who leads the USHL with his 32 assists and 45 points while playing in all 35 games. “Maybe it takes a little pressure off us for some games. We’re not relying on one guy or one line to create offense and win games.
“And Erik Portillo is huge in net, figuratively and literally. You want to build a team from the goalie out, and we have a great defense and four lines that can produce. In today’s game, the best teams have that depth and multiple weapons.”
The Saints sit in third place overall with a 25-9-1 record for 51 points. Chicago leads at 28-7-1 for 57 points, three ahead of Waterloo (26-9-2). No other team has cracked the 50-point mark.
The Saints boast four players in the top 15 on the USHL scoring chart. Ty Jackson leads Chicago’s Sean Farrell by a single point, Dylan Jackson ranks sixth with 42 points (including 16 goals) in 35 games, Mark Cheremeta sits 14th with 37 points (15 goals) in 35 games, and Riese Gaber holds the 15th spot with 36 points (24 goals) in 34 games.
Gaber leads the USHL in goals, one ahead of Youngstown’s Trevor Kuntar, and also sets the pace with a 25.3% shooting percentage. Dylan Jackson ranks 13th and Cheremeta is 17th on the goal chart, while Dylan Jackson sits fifth with 26 assists, and Cheremeta ranks 13th with 15 helpers.
Matthew Kopperud holds the USHL lead in plus/minus at plus-21, while teammates Kaelan Taylor and Luke Robinson are hot on his heels at plus-20. Gaber ranks 16th at plus-14, and Michael Feenstra holds down the No. 20 spot at plus-12.
“We take a lot of pride in that stat, because it means that, when we’re on the ice, we’re a lot more likely to score a goal than to give one up,” Kopperud said. “No matter what line I’m on, we don’t like to give up any goals.
“Seeing all those guys (on the leaderboard) definitely shows in the standings. All those stats are important in terms of winning games, and now we’re starting to win those games by bigger margins.”
Portillo, a University of Michigan recruit and a Buffalo Sabres prospect, has edged out Waterloo’s Logan Stein for the USHL lead with a 2.07 goals against average and also with a .919 save percentage while trailing only Chicago’s Victor Ostman on the wins chart. Ostman is 18-4-0, and Portillo is 15-4-1.
Portillo is 10th with 1,244 minutes played and 15th with 533 saves. His back-up, Aidan McCarthy, ranks eighth with a 2.84 GAA, 15th with a .896 save percentage and 14th in wins with a 9-5-0 record.
In terms of team stats, Dubuque owns the stingiest defense with just 86 goals allowed — 12 fewer than Waterloo — and the offense’s 135-goal output sits behind just Chicago (173), Team USA (156) and Lincoln (138). The Saints also rank third in power play efficiency at 21.8% (26-for-119) and fourth in penalty kill efficiency at 85.2% (18 goals against in 122 shorthanded situations).