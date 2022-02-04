Season series: The Saints have won all three meetings and outscored the Buccaneers, 14-9. They last met on Nov. 27, when the Saints earned a 7-5 decision to complete a weekend home-and-home sweep. Including this weekend’s home-and-home series, the teams meet three more times.
Scouting Dubuque: Stephen Halliday has a chance to become the Saints’ all-time leading scorer in the USHL’s Tier I era this weekend. He has 44 goals and 141 points in 132 games for Dubuque and trails Shane Sooth by just three points. Including the pre-Tier I era, Steve MacSwain tops the Saints all-time chart with 157 points, followed by Chris Ferraro at 146 and Sooth at 144 … Zane Demsey continues to lead the USHL in plus/minus at plus-27, while teammate Connor Kurth ranks second at plus-22 … The Saints rank second in USHL power play efficiency at 27.2%, while Chicago leads at 27.9%.
Scouting Des Moines: The Buccaneers entered this weekend on a four-game losing streak and have gone just 2-8 over their past 10 games. They opened the weekend by hosting Fargo on Thursday night … Des Moines has taken the second-most penalty minutes in the USHL at 647, just 59 behind Cedar Rapids. The Buccaneers’ penalty kill ranks 10th with a 79% success rate … Scout Truman leads Des Moines in both goals (15) and points (38).
Former roommates win weekly honors: University of North Dakota sophomore forward Riese Gaber earned the National Collegiate Hockey Conference forward of the week award on Monday. He tallied two goals and two assists in helping the Fighting Hawks earn a win and a tie against St. Cloud State this weekend … Gaber’s former roommate in Dubuque, Erik Portillo, landed the Big Ten Conference’s second star of the week. The sophomore goaltender backstopped Michigan’s two-game weekend sweep of Wisconsin while allowing just three goals on 67 shots.