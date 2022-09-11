OAKLAND, Calif. — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been cleared by his doctors to participate in today’s pregame ceremony for retiring Dave Stewart’s No. 34 jersey with the Oakland Athletics.
According to the White Sox, La Russa will travel with the team to Chicago after the series finale against the A’s, but the 77-year-old Hall of Famer hasn’t been cleared to return to the dugout as an active manager.
La Russa managed Stewart during some of his best years in Oakland, including four straight 20-win seasons from 1987-1990 and the team’s World Series championship in 1989.
Jackson retires, pitched for 14 teams
Edwin Jackson says 14 teams will be it.
The well-traveled pitcher, who spent 17 seasons in the majors, announced his retirement on Instagram on Friday — his 39th birthday and the 19th anniversary of his big league debut.
Jackson went 107-133 with a 4.78 ERA in 412 games with the Dodgers, Tampa Bay, Detroit, Arizona, the White Sox, St. Louis, Washington, the Cubs, Atlanta, Miami, San Diego, Baltimore, Oakland and Toronto.
AUTO RACING
Gragson picks up Xfinity win
KANSAS CITY, Kan.— Noah Gragson outran the rain and Justin Allgaier to win the rain-shortened NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Kansas Speedway.
Gragson survived a two-lap shootout to win the second stage, after which the race was considered official. He used a great restart after the race’s first caution to assume the lead and held the advantage when rain caused the caution flags to come out with eight laps left in the stage.
FOOTBALL
Jets LT Duane Brown placed on IR
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets placed left tackle Duane Brown on injured reserve Saturday with a shoulder injury that will keep him out until at least the fifth game of the season.
The 37-year-old Brown was injured during practice Monday and sat out all week. The nature of Brown’s injury was not disclosed by the team. A player placed on IR in the regular season must miss at least four games before returning.
Raiders agree to extension with Waller
Star tight end Darren Waller has agreed on a three-year contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Agent Drew Rosenhaus said the sides reached the deal on Saturday that adds $51 million to Waller’s existing contract that was previously set to pay him about $7 million in each of the next two seasons.
GOLF
Thrilling finish on tap at BMW Championship
VIRGINIA WATER, England — A truncated tournament could pave the way for a thrilling finish to the BMW PGA Championship, with the top 10 players separated by two shots heading into today’s final round.
Rory McIlroy is in there. And so are two golfers from the Saudi-backed breakaway series.
The European tour’s flagship event has been shortened to 54 holes after a day’s play was canceled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Viktor Hovland and Soren Kjeldsen were tied for the lead on 12 under par Saturday at the end of the second round.
Scheffler easy choice as player of the year
Scottie Scheffler went 58 tournaments over more than two years between getting a PGA Tour card and getting his first win at the Phoenix Open. That turned out to be just the beginning of a year that topped all others in golf.
A month later, Scheffler went to No. 1 in the world. Two weeks after that, he became a major champion by winning the Masters. And on Saturday, he capped off his remarkable rise when he was announced as the PGA Tour player of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.