Kayci Martensen capped off an amazing week in style on Saturday afternoon.
The senior from the Southwestern/Benton/Cuba City tri-op program won her third consecutive Wisconsin Division 2 state cross country championship with a 5K time of 18:10 at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. Her title came just days after she verbally committed to run at Iowa State University next fall.
“It’s an amazing feeling. I don’t even know how to describe it, I’m so happy,” Martensen said after her 14.7 second victory over Faith Wehrman of New Berlin Eisenhower. “It’s kind of a bittersweet moment, though. I’m happy with how I ended my high school cross country career, but it’s also sad to know this was my last high school cross country meet.
“Today was a little nerve-wracking, but I get nervous before every meet. I really wanted to win it for the third year in a row, so there was a little extra pressure today.”
A four-time sectional champion, Martensen finished third at state as a freshman before winning the last three state titles. On Saturday, she immediately ran to the front of the pack and gradually gained separation.
“Kayci was in control of the race from the start, like she always is,” coach Paul Reynolds said. “She stuck with our plan and did a very good job in the second half of the race of putting pressure on that second-place runner and pulling away.”
Martensen’s younger sister, sophomore Hanna, finished 29th overall in 20:22.7.
DODGEVILLE/MINERAL POINT CLAIMS GIRLS TITLE
The freshman duo of Ellie and Annie Robinson finished second and fourth among team runners to lead Dodgeville/Mineral Point to the Division 2 team championship. They finished in 18:52.9 and 19:22.1 as the co-op scored 88 points, just one ahead of Shorewood.\.
Senior Julia Thompson scored 12 team points with a 20:07.8, followed by senior Haylee Kearns with 33 points in 21:07.7 and sophomore Grace Wersal with 37 points in 21:15.3. Freshman Addison Christopher finished 48th among team runners, and sophomore Regan Schuette took 107th, but their scores did not count.
Dodgeville/Mineral Point placed fifth in the boys team race behind senior Will Aurit, who scored seven team points with a 16:54.4. Senior Dylan Wasley scored 20 points with a 17:28.9, followed by freshman Cody Yoder with 31 points in 17:42.7, freshman Layne Aurit with 50 points in 18:08.0 and junior Joey Robinson with 61 points in 18:23.5. Junior Charlie Keith (77 points) and senior Cal Dampf (98) did not score.
Platteville junior Quinn Wright finished 63rd overall in the boys individual race in 17:46.3.
BOSCOBEL GIRLS CLAIM DIVISION 3 CHAMIPIONSHIP
Boscobel claimed the Division 3 girls team championship with 71 points, easily outdistancing runner-up Valders’ 108. Nora Jillson, a freshman who won a sectional title last week, finished sixth overall in 19:55.0.
The Bulldogs also scored with sophomore Aleya Kliesner (16th overall in 20:28.4), seniors Abri (26th, 20:47.4) and Avery Brown (32nd, 20:52.2) and junior Skyler Carlin (63rd, 21:37.7). Lilah Glasbrenner (74th) and Easton Carlin (122nd) did not score.
Defending state champion Lancaster finished sixth in the team race with 205 points, paced by sophomore Mallory Olmstead (11th overall in 20:09.8). The Flying Arrows also scored with senior Bridee Burks (20th, 20:35.2), senior Finley Knapp (92nd, 22:34.3), senior Anna Murphy (105th, 22:59.5) and sophomore Leah Muench (106th, 23:00.5). Kylee Sitts (114th) and Mikayla Smith (117th) did not score.
IOWA-GRANT’S AIDE PLACES 29TH
In the Division 3 boys race, Iowa-Grant junior Mason Aide finished 29th overall in 17:36.9. Darlington senior Rhett Reuter took 38th in 17:52.0 and his junior teammate, George West, claimed 52nd in 18:03.3.
Boscobel placed 10th in the team competition behind senior Ben Bohringer, who scored 26 team points in 18:09.3. The Bulldogs also scored with senior Levi Glasbrenner (34 points, 18:20.4), senior Brady Smith (48, 18:43.1), sophomore Gabe Davis (56, 18:51.3) and junior Hayden Schott (58, 18:53.8). Sophomore Sawyer Smith (64) and Tucker Schmid-Cox (93) did not score.