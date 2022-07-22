Former University of Wisconsin-Platteville women’s basketball coach Megan Wilson joined the University of Dubuque as associate dean of student engagement and intercollegiate athletics last week.

Since July 2021, Wilson was the associate athletic director at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. Prior to Luther, Wilson was associate athletic director and senior woman administrator at UW-Stevens Point (2020), head women’s basketball coach at UW-Platteville (2010-2019), sports information coordinator (2015-2017), and associate athletic director and senior woman administrator (2017-2020).

