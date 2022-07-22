Former University of Wisconsin-Platteville women’s basketball coach Megan Wilson joined the University of Dubuque as associate dean of student engagement and intercollegiate athletics last week.
Since July 2021, Wilson was the associate athletic director at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. Prior to Luther, Wilson was associate athletic director and senior woman administrator at UW-Stevens Point (2020), head women’s basketball coach at UW-Platteville (2010-2019), sports information coordinator (2015-2017), and associate athletic director and senior woman administrator (2017-2020).
“I am humbled and grateful for this opportunity to continue in my path of athletic administration at the University of Dubuque,” Wilson said in a release issued by the school. “From my first day here on campus the commitment to athletic success and the student-athlete experience was evident. I am excited to serve the student-athletes, our coaching staff and the entire Spartan community as we pursue excellence in everything we do. I would like to thank President Bullock and Nelson Edmonds for entrusting me in this role and seeing the value I can bring campus-wide.”
Wilson coached UW-Platteville to two of its best back-to-back seasons in school history in 2013-14 and 2014-15.
In 2014-15, the Pioneers went 15-11 and finished tied for fourth in the WIAC for the second season in a row, a feat that has been accomplished only one other time in program history. The Pioneers also hosted their first-ever home WIAC tournament game.
Wilson was a standout student-athlete at UW-Stevens Point in women’s basketball. She was a member of the team from 1999-2003, helping the Pointers win the NCAA Division III national championship in 2002. She was a team captain in 2001-02 and 2002-03. In 2003, she earned her bachelor of science degree, majoring in business administration and minoring in computer information systems. She earned her master’s degree in general education in 2008 from UW-Stevens Point.
Upon graduation, Wilson was an assistant coach for the Pointers from 2005-2009, helping coach the squad to back-to-back WIAC championships in 2007-08 and 2008-09. The team also qualified for the NCAA Division III national tournament both seasons.
The Barneveld, Wis., native had a championship prep career, winning the WIAA state title in back-to-back seasons in 1998 and 1999 with a combined 53-0 record. She was co-captain on the 1999 team.
