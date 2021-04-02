BENTON, Wis. — Fennimore’s score on its opening drive was just the right recipe for Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg on Thursday night.
It downright angered them, and there was no looking back.
B/SM/S scored on the first play of its next two drives as it catapulted the Knights to a 53-24 victory over Fennimore on a cool April night of football at Benton High School.
“We asked a bunch of our kids to switch positions coming into this game,” B/SM/S coach Todd Bastian said. “That’s just the character of our group. They knew they needed to respond, and they did.”
The Golden Eagles orchestrated a nine-play, 82-yard drive to open the scoring. Max Kenney connected with Austin Horn on a 32-yard pass and five plays later, Teagan Napp carried it into the end zone for a 6-0 lead at 6:03 of the first quarter.
Ben Beau exploded for a 57-yard touchdown run on the very first play from scrimmage on the Knights’ next drive to quickly tie the game. After Eli Poppy’s extra point, the Knights had the lead.
They wanted more.
After a fumbled snap on the next drive gave the Knights the ball right back, Brandon Hoppman got loose — again on the first play from scrimmage — for a 38-yard scamper to the end zone, putting the Knights ahead, 14-6, at 4:57 of the first.
Fennimore answered with a 14-play drive that included a 29-yard connection from Kenney to Druw Fifrick on fourth-and-9. A few plays later, Kaden Hahn punched it home from the goal line.
But again, the Knights struck back.
After quarterback Jacob Duerr — making his first career start — found Chandler Kelly on a 29-yard strike, Hoppman got loose for a 14-yard scoring scamper.
On Fennimore’s next drive, Hoppman made his presence known on the defensive end when he intercepted Kenney. The Knights parlayed that momentum into a seven-play scoring drive, highlighted by a 75-yard connection from Duerr to Chandler Kelly.
“That quarterback (Max Kenney) really throws the ball nice,” Bastian said. “Luckily, we have guys on our perimeter that are athletic enough to guard them. Dom Cummins came up big on a couple of deep passes where he broke them up. Once they got closer to the end zone, and we were able to get closer to them, we caused some problems for them.”
The Golden Eagles tried to stay in the game when Kenney again found the end zone on a sneak late in the third that cut the deficit to 26-18.
Once again, it seemed to ignite the Knights.
B/SM/S senior Ben Beau fielded the ensuing kickoff, and after eluding a couple of defenders, he was all alone trotting in for an 83-yard kickoff return score for a 32-18 lead.
“You got to make some of those big plays,” Bastian said. “Jacob (Duerr) stepped in tonight and did a real nice job for us. Overall, very happy with our offense tonight.”
Duerr found Cummins on a 34-yard TD pass, then Hoppman and Kelly added rushing scores later in the final quarter to put the finishing touches on a convincing victory.