DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Nic Ungs has never forgotten his baseball roots.
So, when the University of Iowa needed to find an alternative site for its annual fall youth camps, the Hawkeyes’ director of baseball operations had the perfect place in mind ... just a few miles from his boyhood home.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, the university has tried to create as much of a bubble as possible for all of its athletic teams and facilities, so the Hawkeyes are conducting their camps at the iconic Field of Dreams movie site this weekend, rather than at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City. The baseball team began fall activities earlier this month, but all members of the team face weekly testing and strict protocols just in entering the facilities.
“It’s really nice to get out here, especially because it seems like everyone has been cooped up for so long because of the virus,” said Ungs, who recently began his fourth season in his role with the Hawkeyes. “When the opportunity came up that we could come out to the field and put something like this on, we jumped on it right away.
“With us not being able to do something like this on our field, we wanted to make sure we could at least get out and work with the kids and try to get them outside. I know it’s been a hard time for them, especially from a mental health standpoint, so we wanted to get them moving around while at the same time trying to keep everybody safe.”
Ungs, a former Dyersville Beckman all-stater who starred at the University of Northern Iowa, frequently used the Field of Dreams as a conversation starter during an 11-year professional baseball career that took him all over the world. He reached the Triple-A level with the Miami and Milwaukee organizations, represented USA Baseball at the Olympic level and played internationally in Venezuela, Taiwan, Australia and Cuba.
“The Field of Dreams is obviously something very special for me, for sure, but it’s something special for the kids, too,” Ungs said. “I was a little surprised when they said they’ve watched the movie. Usually, it’s more of their parents that watch it. But I think that makes it a little more special for them when they come out here.
“It’s been pretty cool being back home with my brother (Matt) helping out and coordinating a few things for us. The staff with the Field of Dreams was really accommodating in letting us get on the field. It really means a lot to me to come back here, as a Hawkeye, and put something like this on.”
The camp staff included the majority of the Hawkeyes’ coaches, including head coach Rick Heller and associate head coach Marty Sutherland, a Cascade native who coordinates Iowa’s recruiting efforts. Sutherland and Ungs played for Heller at Northern Iowa in the early 2000s before the school disbanded the program.
Sutherland can certainly relate to Ungs’ passion for his hometown.
“The thing that sticks out for me is just how important Cascade is to me,” said Sutherland, who is in his eighth season on Heller’s staff at Iowa and has helped transform the Hawkeyes into a perennial Big Ten Conference contender after decades of mediocrity. “It’s a part of the fabric of who I am as a person in the baseball field, and it’s the same with Nic. Dyersville is still so important to him, and this area is so important to both of us. It means a lot to us to be able to come here and give something back, even in a small way.
“This was kind of thrown together a little late, but to give back to places that mean a lot to you is exactly what you hope to do when you’re in a position like we’re in — getting to coach at Iowa and do some special things.”
The 1989 movie means a lot to Sutherland, too.
“I can tell you every time I went to my Grandma and Grandpa Simon’s, ‘Field of Dreams’ went in the VCR,” he said. “I can’t even tell you how many times I’ve seen it. It was such a big part of growing up, and being this close to a movie that, for baseball fans, is a great movie, is pretty cool. I haven’t been back here in well north of 20 years, so to be able to come back here and do the camp, it means a lot. It’s still in such great condition, and people still come out to be here and play catch with their kids. It’s still a great experience.”
Heller marveled at the appeal of the Field of Dreams late in his tenure at Upper Iowa University, where he coached from 1988 through 2000 before taking the Northern Iowa post. At least once each year, when the Peacocks played at either Loras College or the University of Dubuque, Heller took his team to the Field of Dreams on the way back to Fayette.
“At that time, I thought a lot of time had passed since the movie, and I was kind of surprised when I was talking to people about how popular it still was,” said Heller, a native of Eldon in southern Iowa who has averaged 30.5 wins per season at Iowa and has led the Hawkeyes to their first-ever Big Ten tournament title and two NCAA regional appearances in his eight seasons at the helm. “They said the only days that people didn’t show up were the days we had big blizzards. It’s just incredible.
“It’s been a while since I’ve been here, but they’ve done an incredible job of keeping it up. It looks so nice. Everything is clean and the field looks really good. They’ve done a great job with it, so no, it doesn’t surprise me one bit that it’s still popular.”
Aside from the Iowa camp, the facility still buzzed with its regular weekend activity on an overcast, windy Saturday.
“What’s better than being at the Field of Dreams with a bunch of kids who love to play?” Heller said. “And the ones that come out on a Saturday afternoon in late September are the ones who love to play. It was a lot of fun.”