The Golden Eagles are Mississippi Valley Conference champions.
Ruth Tauber was 3-for-4 with a home run, Julia Roth added three hits and earned the save, and Bailey Welu also went deep as Class 3A No. 6-ranked Dubuque Wahlert beat 4A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7-4, in the second game of their doubleheader on Friday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Wahlert (28-8, 15-5 MVC) clinched the outright MVC Mississippi Division championship with the victory. The Golden Eagles needed just a split to secure the outright title over the Saints (24-11, 13-7). Xavier rallied to win the opener, 5-4.
Recommended for you
Anna Roling earned the win after allowing three runs on four hits over four innings. Roth pitched the final three innings, allowing one run on three hits and a walk.
Tauber was 2-for-3 in the opener.
Clayton Ridge 10, MFL/Mar-Mac 6 — At Garnavillo, Iowa: Madison Eilers, Amyra Millard, Alyssa Wille and Alyssa Sadewasser had two hits apiece, Camdyn Deutmeyer drove in three runs and Sadewasser plated two, and the Eagles (9-21) won their Class 2A regional first-round game and will play at Lisbon in Wednesday’s regional quarterfinal.
Maquoketa Valley 5, Wyoming Midland 3 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats held off the Eagles in their Class 1A regional first-round game. Maquoketa Valley (15-15) will play at Calamus-Wheatland in Wednesday’s regional quarterfinal.
PREP BASEBALL
Dubuque Senior 7-9, Waterloo West 2-2 — At Dubuque: Jon Wille was 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs in the opener, then added two more hits and two RBIs in the second game as the Rams (14-19) swept the Wahawks to extend their season-best winning streak to seven games.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-7, Western Dubuque 2-2 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Jake Goodman and Brett Harris contributed two hits apiece in the first game and Isaac Then went 4-for-4 in the second game, but the Class 3A No. 1-ranked Bobcats lost a pair against the 4A No. 2 Hawks.