The Golden Eagles are Mississippi Valley Conference champions.

Ruth Tauber was 3-for-4 with a home run, Julia Roth added three hits and earned the save, and Bailey Welu also went deep as Class 3A No. 6-ranked Dubuque Wahlert beat 4A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7-4, in the second game of their doubleheader on Friday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

