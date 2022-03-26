On a day when the University of Dubuque baseball team was battling Mother Nature as much as its on-field opponent, the Spartans found a way to plate the winning run.
UD scored two times in the bottom of the ninth inning to claim its American Rivers Conference opener, 8-7, over Simpson on a frigid, windy Friday afternoon at Runkle Field.
Cole DeStefanis had three hits, while Parker Allen and Colton Pfeifer added two apiece for the Spartans (9-4, 1-0 A-R-C).
Hempstead grad Derek Hardin did not allow an earned run over five innings of relief work, and East Dubuque native Ben Kettering earned the victory with a scoreless ninth.
Luther 11, Loras 1 — At Decorah, Iowa: The No. 15-ranked Duhawks (16-1) suffered their first loss of the season to a tough Norse team on the road. Daniel Rogers and Dylan Pardoe each had a double for Loras.
MEN’S GOLF
Keating, Leli place 10th — At Decatur, Ill.: Loras’ Ryan Keating and Dominic Leli fired 79s at the Big Blue Spring Opener, hosted by Milikin University at South Side Country Club. The duo finished in a tie for 10th place overall in the weather-shortened one-day event.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Aulwes wins 2 golds — At A.Y. McDonald Indoor Track: Edgewood-Colesburg’s Ella Aulwes won the 55-meter hurdles (9.66) and the 200-meter dash (28.11) to claim two gold medals at the Tri-Rivers Conference Championships, hosted by the University of Dubuque.
Maquoketa Valley’s Ern Knipper was the other area gold medalist in the shot put (35-3).
On the boys side, Ed-Co’s 4x200 team of Collin Harris, Mason Ashline, Ike Jones, and Ian Miller took gold with a time of 1:36.27.