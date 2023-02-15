The first quarter was one to forget.
The end result, however, has become quite customary for the Division III No. 24-ranked Loras women’s basketball team this season.
The Duhawks shook off an uncharacteristically unsteady first frame to right the ship and control the final 30 minutes of play to take down rival Dubuque, 62-45, on Wednesday at Stoltz Sports Center.
Sami Martin provided the lone consistent scoring effort throughout, netting a game high 30 points for Loras (20-4, 13-2 American Rivers Conference), which defeated the Spartans for the fourth straight time. Cierra Bachman contributed 11 points for Loras.
“Overall, a tough shooting night for us, but my teammates put me in great positions to be able to do that tonight,” Martin said. “I think that’s the great thing about our team, is that any night it can be anyone.”
The Duhawks have now won seven games in a row, an encouraging sign for a team with high hopes entering next week’s conference tournament.
“It’s huge,” Martin said. “Going into the tournament, I think our confidence level as a team is not quite where it needs to be, but we’re definitely getting there.”
After a promising start, UD suffered through a dismal shooting effort over the final three quarters. The Spartans hit on just 7 of 33 shots from the second quarter to the final horn.
Tabria Thomas paced UD (13-11, 7-8 A-R-C) with 16 points, while Isabella Tierney added eight.
Despite their third straight loss, the Spartans have secured a bid into the conference tournament as one of the top six teams.
Six points from Thomas and a feisty defense effort sparked an inspired opening quarter from the Spartans that saw them largely outplay the favored Duhawks through 10 minutes.
Martin and Bachmann netted five first-quarter points to help combat a turnover-plagued frame that saw the Duhawks give it away eight times. Despite its lack of rhythm offensively, the Duhawks battled to a 12-12 tie after one quarter.
It didn’t take long for Loras to clean up its act. The Duhawks committed just two turnovers in the second and began the frame on a 6-0 run. Martin netted five consecutive points to highlight a separate 9-0 spurt and stake her team to a 27-15 lead.
“Our defense got locked in and we made scoring chances hard for them,” Loras coach Justin Heinzen said. “When we’re locked in like that it’s really hard to score against us, and that gets us flowing offensively.”
Meanwhile, UD, which shot 45.5 percent from the field in the first quarter, found itself stuck in a 4-minute scoring drought and hit just 1 of 11 shots. Thomas’ layup before the halftime buzzer sounded was the Spartans’ lone field goal of the second frame.
Loras answered by converting 57 percent of its shots in the second to take a 31-20 lead at the break.
UD’s shooting woes continued in third, converting just 1 of 8 from the floor, allowing Loras — which hit on only 5 of 20 — to maintain a 12-point lead entering the fourth. Behind 12 fourth-quarter points from Martin, the Duhawks ran out to a 23-point lead to put the game away.
“This is the closest game we’ve had (during our winning streak),” Heinzen said, whose team has outscored opponents by more than 32 points over six straight wins entering Wednesday’s contest. “We did it a different way this time, which is good.”
