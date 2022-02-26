DAVENPORT, Iowa — Cameron Fens felt his heart sinking.
As Dubuque Hempstead’s 6-foot-11 big man watched his post hook shot roll around the rim and out in the closing seconds on Friday night, so too, he thought, went the Mustangs’ season.
“I thought I hit that post hook shot perfectly,” Fens said. “I watched it rattle out and my heart just dropped.”
Trailing by two, Hempstead’s Nate Kaesbauer grabbed the offensive rebound, but he also missed, so Fens tracked down his 12th and most important rebound of the game — and maybe of the season.
“I saw the ball bounce off again, and I just took off with everything I had to make sure it got in my hands,” Fens said. “I was almost out of bounds and thought, ‘Where do I go with this?’ I saw Kellen wide open and had every ounce of faith in him. It hit the bottom of the net and I went crazy.”
Fens found teammate Kellen Strohmeyer wide open behind the arc, and the Mustangs’ sharpshooter drilled the winning trey with 22.9 seconds left as Hempstead defeated Davenport North, 52-51, in a wild finish to the Iowa Class 4A Substate 6 semifinal at North High School.
“Great job by Cam,” Strohmeyer said. “I was ready that whole time to get my shot and knock it down. When Cam got it and kicked it to me, I was confident. When it went in it felt so good.”
Strohmeyer finished with a game-high 24 points, and Fens had a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds as the Mustangs (13-10) advanced to Tuesday’s substate final at Clinton against Cedar Rapids Prairie (16-6). Hempstead lost to Prairie in double overtime at home, 66-61, on Dec. 21.
“We played them a long time ago,” Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch said. “Two teams that are different. We’ll take a day to enjoy this, and then get back to work on Sunday.”
K.J. Lamonte led the Wildcats (15-7) with 16 points, and the sophomore guard had a chance to win it for the Wildcats in the final seconds, but his 3-point attempt fell short.
“North’s a really good team,” Deutsch said. “They have a lot of playmakers and we were going to have to be pretty mentally tough. If we made a mistake, we had to move on to the next play and I thought we saw that throughout the course of the game.”
The game finished with 15 lead changes and was back and forth throughout. The highlights of the first half included Fens delivering a gigantic putback jam — flooring a poor North defender in the process — to give the Mustangs a 4-0 lead, and Strohmeyer scoring 13 points in the second quarter to help Hempstead to a 30-28 lead at the break.
Strohmeyer’s 3 gave Hempstead a 37-30 edge at the 5:47 mark of the third quarter, but the Wildcats closed the period on a 16-5 run to take a 46-42 lead heading to the fourth.
“That was a very close game with a lot of adrenaline going,” Fens said. “It feels great.”
Lamonte scored again to give North a 48-42 lead, but the Mustangs chipped away and pulled within 49-47 with 4:28 remaining. The teams traded turnovers and missed shots before Cade Guinn scored in the paint for North, but Strohmeyer answered with a tough drive to cut it to 51-49 with 1:43 to go.
“We just kept digging in and getting stops,” Deutsch said. “Having decent offensive possessions and on that last one, grabbing three offensive rebounds. The never say die mentality. The guys did a good job of not freaking out and forcing anything.”
The Wildcats missed a pair of close shots with Fens inside challenging, and Hempstead got the ball back with 52.3 seconds left to set up the game’s dramatic finishing sequence.
“Coming in and winning tonight in an atmosphere like this, it gives us confidence,” Strohmeyer said. “It was rowdy and it was tough. We’re definitely a team that knows we can win and we’re hitting our stride right now.”