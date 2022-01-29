It may have been the same players that had walked into the locker room at halftime, but it was definitely a different team that walked out.
Dubuque Wahlert overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to slip past visiting Western Dubuque, 62-59, in boys Mississippi Valley Conference basketball Friday.
Duke Faley had 16 points to lead the way for Wahlert. Seamus Crahan and Ben Freed scored 15 apiece for the Golden Eagles, who improved to 9-4.
Carson Schute had six timely 3-pointers to lead all scorers with 18 for WD, which fell to 5-10.
Both teams struggled out of the gate until Freed and WD’s Jackson Ingalsbe jump started their respective offenses.
Wahlert missed five of its first six shots, the lone outlier being Freed’s first bucket.
The Bobcats made just one of their first five field-goal attempts before Ingalsbe took control of the WD offense, starting with a mid-air change of direction, reverse layup to tie the game 2-2.
Each of the seniors scored their team’s first 8 points during an opening period that was back-and-forth all the way around.
Neither team led by more than four and went to the second quarter knotted up at 16.
The Bobcats opened the period with a 5-0 run, providing a cushion they would enjoy until halftime.
Schute nailed four 3-pointers for WD during the second, the masterpiece coming when he saved a pass headed out of bounds and barely planted his feet before burying the trey from the corner.
Luke Smith answered for Wahlert with a 3-pointer to snap a 2-minute dryspell for Wahlert. But WD responded with a 10-4 run that included two more long bombs from Schute and the Bobcats took their biggest lead of the game right before halftime when Nick Bryant connected on a pair of free throws to make it 38-28.
“The first half was frankly a little embarrassing,” Wahlert coach Tom English said. “We were pretty lazy and about everything that we could do wrong we did. We had a little coming together there at halftime and it was like a different team came out of the locker room.”
The third quarter was indeed all Wahlert, led by the low-post duo of Crahan and Faley.
Crahan scored a quick six points to open the second half, including an authoritative steal and dunk in transition.
Faley controlled things inside and out, collecting a trio of rebounds, altering several shots and draining a 3-pointer
WD scored just two points in the period until Bryant’s last-second 3-pointer fell to trim Wahlert’s lead to 45-43.
“The third quarter was the difference,” WD coach Grady Gallagher said. “Our shot selection wasn’t as good (as the first half) and our movement wasn’t as good. Only scoring five points. You can’t have that against good teams. We know that.”
Daviyon Gaston reclaimed the lead for WD with a 3-pointer to open the fourth.
But Crahan had two more steals and Faley had another 3 as Wahlert used an 11-2 run to claim its biggest lead, 58-51.
“One of our goals is to have a lot of tenacity,” Crahan said. “I love leading the way in that and using my length to get (steals) out there into fast breaks.”
Schute kept the Bobcats alive late, though. He drilled consecutive 3-pointers to pull WD within a point with 30 seconds left.
Wahlert went 10-for-14 from the free-throw line, the last two makes coming from Carson Cummer with 10 seconds left to provide the final cushion.
“I’m not surprised at how (WD) came out early,” English said. “Those kids play hard all the time. I’m really impressed with them. They do it night in and night out. And nobody wants to play them.”