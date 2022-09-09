As a coach/player combo, Stan and Michael Zweifel helped reshape the culture of the University of Dubuque football program.
But come Saturday night, for the first time, father and son will be on opposing sidelines inside Chalmers Field.
As he has for the past 14 seasons, Stan Zweifel will lead his Spartans onto the home sidelines, while son, Michael, will unfamiliarly roam Chalmers’ visitor’s side as an assistant coach with NCAA Division III 12th-ranked UW-La Crosse.
“It’s always kind of a unique experience to coach your son,” Stan Zweifel said. “I had some wonderful years down here with him and I feel like we got the program turned around and did some nice things.”
Stan took over a struggling UD program in 2009 and quickly turned it into a perennial conference contender, winning Iowa Conference titles in 2011 and 2015. He has amassed an overall record of 75-49.
Michael was a standout wide receiver for the Spartans from 2009-2011 and is the school’s all-time leader in receiving yards, career and season receptions and touchdown receptions. In 2011, he was voted IIAC Player of the Year and won the Gagliardi Trophy, awarded annually to the best NCAA Division III football player.
“I’m excited to come back to UD and compete against my alma mater,” Michael Zweifel said. “I know once the game gets going and we get inside those white lines, it will just be like another game, but, yeah, I’m definitely excited to come back.”
Michael Zweifel accepted an assistant coaching position with UW-La Crosse after owning and operating Building Better Athletes, a Dubuque-based strength and conditioning outlet for area athletes. He recently sold the business to former Dubuque Senior and Clarke University star pitcher Jakob Kirman.
“I always thought he’d get back into coaching,” Stan Zweifel said. “He was coaching general athletes (with BBA), but I always thought he would gravitate back to coaching football. I’m really excited for him to get to one of the top Division III programs in the country.”
Stan Zweifel conceded that he may have to be a bit flexible in developing Saturday’s game plan with his son lurking across the field.
“What he’ll have an advantage on is a little insight on when and where I wanna do things,” Stan Zweifel said. “But it comes down to execution. They could know what we’re doing and if we execute, it’s still damn difficult to stop. We’re not going to let it affect our style of what we do.”
And Michael Zweifel made it clear that he will try gain the upper hand with his inherent knowledge, but knows his dad will come prepared.
“We’re trying,” Michael Zweifel said. “He’s obviously got the advantage. This is my first year full-time coaching and he’s been doing it for 50 (years). I know they’ll have some wrinkles and twists and some new things to add this week.”
Along with coaching against his father and alma mater, Saturday’s return to Chalmers Field will be extra special for Michael as two of his former teammates and key members of the 2011 conference championship team will be inducted into UD’s Hall of Fame.
Wyatt Hanus, the all-time leader in nearly every quarterback statistic in UD’s record book, and current Spartans’ offensive coordinator and former all-conference player, Miles Hookstead, will be enshrined at halftime of Saturday’s contest.
“It’s Hall of Fame night and two of my good buddies and former teammates get inducted, so, yeah, I’m excited for a lot of things on Saturday.”
Both Michael and Stan are focused on preparing their teams as they would for any Saturday contest, but Stan thinks as kickoff approaches, he’ll likely take a second to appreciate the occasion.
“It’s certainly not me against Michael or anything like that,” Stan said. “But I’d be liar if I didn’t say once the game starts what a unique father/son experience this is.”
One looming question remains unclear: Who will Stan’s wife and Michael’s mom, Diane, be rooting for?
“I think she’s probably rooting for the son over the husband,” Stan said.
Michael disagreed.
“That’s a bunch of (crap),” Michael said. “She’ll be rooting for UD. She’ll have Dad’s back all the way on Saturday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.