University of Dubuque receiver Michael Zweifel runs up field during a 2011 game against Wartburg. Now an assistant coach at UW-La Crosse, Zweifel returns to Chalmers Field on Saturday to take on his alma mater and dad, Stan Zweifel, who is UD’s head coach.

As a coach/player combo, Stan and Michael Zweifel helped reshape the culture of the University of Dubuque football program.

But come Saturday night, for the first time, father and son will be on opposing sidelines inside Chalmers Field.

