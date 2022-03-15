Ryan Wohlers went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs, while Luke Fennelly, Dakota Church and Max McCallum added two RBIs apiece as the Loras College baseball team defeated Colby-Sawyer College, 10-0, on Monday in Davenport, Fla.
The Duhawks ran their season record to 13-0 in the impressive shutout.
Erik Edminster pitched six innings for the Duhawks to earn his second win of the season, striking out nine and walking none in a three-hitter.
Fennelly and Wohlers delivered doubles for Loras.
Clarke 5-3, Baker 4-8 — At Baldwin City, Kan.: Maguire Fitzgerald delivered what proved to be the game-winning sacrifice fly in the top of the eight inning of the opener, lifting the Pride to a split with Baker.
Jordan Sadovia had three hits for Clarke (14-7, 3-1 Heart of America Conference) in the first game, and Bubba Thompson delivered two hits in the second contest.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Duhawks win twice — At Leesburg, Fla.: Ashlyn Hemm tossed a complete game shutout with four strikeouts for Loras in a 3-0 win over Augsburg at the Spring Games. Abby Jones went 2-for-4 with a triple for the Duhawks.
Grace Houghton finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for Loras in a 7-3 victory over Oswego State. The Duhawks improved to 6-0 on the season.
GOLF
Derby Grange to open season — Derby Grange will open its golf season on Wednesday, with hours running from noon-6:30 p.m. throughout March, weather permitting.