Isaiah Place knows what it means to wear the Lancaster football jersey.
He’s aware of the company his most recent honor places him with.
It’s also a nice resume builder as he begins pursuing a future in public service.
Place, a senior linebacker for the Flying Arrows last fall, was one of 11 players named to the Wisconsin Football Foundation’s Scholar Athlete team last week. He is the 15th Lancaster player to earn the honor, and the first since quarterback Nate Tranel in 2014.
“For them to choose me is just extremely an honor,” Place said. “If you look at the list of Lancaster guys that have been able to be nominated and even receive this award is just incredible.”
Place, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound outside linebacker, was named to the all-Southwest Wisconsin Activities League’s first-team defense in the fall as Lancaster went 9-2, finished as SWAL runner-up and advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 6 playoffs.
“The pride you get when you get to play under the great John Hoch, with Lancaster across your chest, just means everything,” Place said. “We’ve got a special culture down here in Lancaster and I’m just fortunate that I was blessed to be part of this community and put on that uniform, because it comes with a lot of respect and a lot of greats that have paved their way through.”
Place also plays baseball for Lancaster and is Vice President of his chapter of the National Honor Society. He serves as a youth football referee, coaches youth basketball and works as an umpire for youth baseball and softball games.
He participates in numerous extracurricular activities at Lancaster, including forensics and show choir. He is also a representative on the student council.
“Isaiah is one of the most deserving athletes I have had the honor of nominating since the program began in 1993,” Lancaster coach John Hoch said in a statement. “Isaiah is an excellent role medal for younger student-athletes. If we ever need something done for the team or community, no matter what the task, I contacted Isaiah for his assistance and he would get it done and have it organized.”
Place is now finishing his final year of high school at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. He and his baseball teammates are still holding out hope that they can utilize a 30-day window in the summer to hold a shortened season — if state authorities deem it safe.
Baseball has always been his passion, he said. This year was going to hold perhaps a bit more significance to him than other seniors. His father, Rick, coaches the Lancaster baseball team and has been Isaiah’s coach for the last 12 years.
“This is kind of that final season for us, just to kind of close a big part of both our lives,” Isaiah said. “Baseball is a bond that holds us together and that got taken away from us and it really hurts. But it’s not just me, it’s my teammates and our senior buddies. We worked our butts off and it’s not even just sports, my entire class. We worked our butts off these four years and they always say your senior year, your last three months are the best time of your life, and it’s so sad. Across the entire country it’s been ripped away from us.
“The silver lining is to never give up and that you can’t take things for granted. I think so much of what happens in our society is we take too much for granted and we found ourselves in a situation we’ve never been in before.”
Place is deeply into politics, a love that began with a passion for reading and history. He was introduced to civil rights icons Jackie Robinson and Martin Luther King Jr. — both of whom he cites as personal heroes.
He found his potential calling last summer after taking part in Badger Boys State — a week-long retreat in June for about 900 students from the state of Wisconsin that serves to educate youth on how to become better leaders. It also provides insights into how city, county and state government operates.
In the mock government constructed at Ripon College that week, Place earned a position on the Supreme Court. He was among the two out of 900 participants selected to represent Wisconsin at Boys Nation, the national event that included a mock United States Senate the next month in Washington D.C.
“It was the greatest experience I’ve ever had in my life. I don’t even know where to start,” Place said. “The guys that I met and the activities that we did were amazing. I got to partake in everything from spending time at the National Mall and the Lincoln Memorial to going to the White House and getting to meet Vice President Pence and touring the facility there.”
The best day, he said, was Capitol Hill day.
“We were told we got special access for eight and a half hours that day to go into any Senate or House office and we got to meet with Senators and our Congressional district members out on the Hill,” he said. “We also got exclusive passes to go into the restricted areas that the usual civilian doesn’t get to go into. That was probably the greatest trip I’ve ever gotten to do.”
If he has his way, that passion will define his future.
Place will play baseball at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He plans to double major in political science and government relations as an undergraduate, but he has more than that planned.
“I would love to meet the academic standard and then eventually do law school after I complete my undergraduate,” he said. “And then after I establish myself as a lawyer, my goal is to get into politics later in life. I’ve always had a passion for it and that’s what my goals are set on. The experience at Boys Nation and the people I got to meet just really anchored in what I want to do later in life.”