Here is a capsule look at today’s games of interest:
UTAH TECH (1-4) at NORTHERN IOWA (2-4)
Kickoff: 4 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Series record: First meeting
Facts & figures: Northern Iowa closes out its non-conference slate and for the second time this season will face an opponent for the first time in program history (Air Force). Former Dubuque Senior standout Sam Schnee continues to lead the Panthers in receptions (26) and is second with 365 receiving yards. Dubuque Hempstead grad Noah Pettinger has taken over punting duties for UNI and has averaged 42.7 yards on three kicks. Fellow Hempstead grad Aidan Dunne has completed his only pass attempt for 11 yards.
PERU STATE (2-4, 0-0) at CLARKE (3-3, 0-0)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Livestream: https://team1sports.com/clarke/
Last week: Clarke was on bye; Peru State lost to Evangel, 28-0
Last year: Peru State won, 20-0
Outlook: Peru State has dropped its last two games and has lost three of four coming into today’s Heart of America Conference North Division opener. The teams have split their only two meetings. Clarke’s 18-17 victory over the Bobcats on Oct. 19, 2019 was the first win in program history. The Pride have a chance to move a game over the .500 mark for the second time this season.
DUBUQUE (3-3, 3-1) at COE (4-1, 3-0)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Livestream: https://team1sports.com/coe/
Last week: Dubuque beat Simpson, 66-14; Coe beat Luther, 56-10
Last year: Coe won, 34-27
Outlook: The Spartans are coming off two stellar offensive performances, putting up 46 and 66 points in wins over Buena Vista and Simpson. This will be an interesting matchup as Coe’s defense ranks first in the conference in passing defense, and second stopping the run. With just one conference loss, UD is still well within striking distance for a conference title. A win over the Kohawks, who are currently tied for first in the American Rivers Conference, would put the Spartans one step closer.
LORAS (3-3, 3-1) AT SIMPSON (0-5, 0-3)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Livestream: https://team1sports.com/simpson/
Last week: Loras beat Buena Vista, 65-0; Simpson lost to Dubuque, 66-14
Last year: Loras won, 21-13
Outlook: The Duhawks hung 65 last week in a homecoming win over Buena Vista. Their offense is averaging nearly 35 points per game, and expect that number to rise today against Simpson, which allows more than 47 on average. Loras is currently tied with Dubuque at 3-1 in the conference, so the Duhawks still have eyes on an American Rivers Conference title.
NO. 14 UW-RIVER FALLS (4-1, 2-0) AT UW-PLATTEVILLE (2-3, 1-1)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Livestream: letsgopioneers.com/composite
Last week: UW-Platteville beat UW-Stevens Point, 31-3; UW-River Falls topped UW-Oshkosh, 27-24
Last year: River Falls won, 31-28
Outlook: The Pioneers will be challenged on homecoming when hosting the Falcons, who won a huge top-15 ranked showdown against Oshkosh last week. Oshkosh beat Platteville by 39 on Oct. 1, so the Pioneers will need to be at their best today.
