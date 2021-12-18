Connor Kurth’s spectacular individual effort completed a third-period comeback and lifted the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 4-3 victory Saturday night at Madison.
The Saints extended their winning streak to a USHL-best five games heading into the holiday break, and goaltender Paxton Geisel earned his ninth straight victory. Dubuque also beat the Capitols, 6-1, on Friday night at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Kurth won a faceoff in the Capitols’ zone, carried the puck behind the net and tried to stuff a shot past goaltender Arthur Smith. Kurth took two whacks at the puck before his third attempt found the back of the net at the 7:09 mark for his 16th goal of the season. Mikey Burchill and Lucas Olvestad were credited with assists on the play.
Less than 5 minutes earlier, Burchill knotted the game at 3-3 with his sixth goal of the season. Burchill scored on a one-timer from the low slot after Kurth moved the puck to USHL scoring leader Stephen Halliday in the right corner.
The Capitols flipped the script on Dubuque in the opening period by controlling much of the play, but the teams went into the intermission tied at 2-2. A night earlier, the Saints dominated the first 20 minutes in taking a 3-0 lead.
Luke Mittlestad opened the scoring at 12:53 with a power play goal, but Tristan Lemyre answered with a power play goal of his own 4:06 later. Mittlestad whiffed on a clearing attempt, William Hallen intercepted and swept it to Lemyre in the low slot for his fourth goal of the weekend and 15th of the season. Lucas Olvestad was credited with a secondary assist.
Dubuque made it 2-for-2 on the power play at the 19:12 mark with Max Montes’ fifth goal of the season. Kurth found Halliday at the point, and Halliday delivered a perfect pass to Montes for a backdoor tap-in.
But the Capitols answered with 7.2 seconds remaining in the period on Nicholas Wallace’s first goal of the season.
Madison went back ahead with 3:42 remaining in the middle frame. Casey Severo won a goalmouth scramble to jam a puck under Geisel.