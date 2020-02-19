Qualifying for the Iowa Class 2A boys state tournament turned into a matter of 1-2-3 for Western Dubuque on Tuesday.
Nathan Vaske, David Roth and Jacob Butcher claimed the top three spots in the qualifier at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo as the Bobcats earned a spot in the eight-team state tournament next Tuesday, also at Cadillac Lanes.
Vaske, a senior, rolled games of 256 and 214 for a 470 in taking the individual title and earning the fifth-highest count among state qualifiers. Roth, also a senior, landed the No. 9 seed with a 214-247—461, and Butcher, a junior, is seeded 10th after shooting a 237-223—460.
The Bobcats won the team title with a 3,163, good enough for the fifth seed in the eight-team field. They rolled 2,100 in individuals and followed with Baker games of 245, 184, 228, 201 and 205.
Bailey Rice (359) and Alec Nadermann (350) also scored for the Bobcats in individuals. Nathan Kramer’s 330 did not factor in the team scoring.
On the girls side, Grace Kramer led the Bobcats in individual games with a 374 series to take seventh at the qualifier, while Olivia Neyen added a 351 and Sara Horsfield a 329.
West Delaware claimed an at-large berth in the Class 2A girls field with a 2,586 at Cadillac Lanes. The Hawks will be seeded seventh in the eight-team field.
The state tournament runs Monday through Wednesday in Waterloo. The 1A field competes Monday, the 2A field competes Tuesday, and the 3A field competes Wednesday.