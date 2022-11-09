It’s a script even Hollywood might consider too good to be true.
The University of Mississippi baseball team went from the last team invited to the NCAA tournament to the last one dog piling in June.
Now, the Rebels’ run to the first College World Series championship in program history will be highlighted in a new documentary created by Ole Miss Sports Productions.
The university said “Belief,” an offshoot of “The Season: Ole Miss Baseball” will air at 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPNU to kick off a weekend of celebration for the program. “Belief” will also be available online.
Western Dubuque graduate Calvin Harris played a prominent role in the Rebels’ run to the championship and earned all-tournament accolades as a sophomore right fielder.
“The reality is way better than any dream you could possibly come up with,” Harris said hours after the Rebels defeated Oklahoma for the national title in June. “You had 20,000 Ole Miss fans going crazy after Brandon Johnson struck out the last guy to end the game, the pandemonium of the dog pile, the confetti coming down and the national championship T-shirts … it was all just incredible.
“This whole ride has been completely surreal. We were basically the last team to get in and now we’re the last team standing. Incredible. What a ride, not only for the team and the coaches and our families but for the entire Ole Miss community and the people who have supported us all year, through the good times and the not-so-good times.”
The Rebels and their families will the documentary during a special screening tonight in Oxford, Miss. On Thursday, the baseball team will pay a visit to the state capital for a luncheon at the governor's mansion and stop at Children's of Mississippi Hospital in Jackson.
Highlighting the week will be members of the title team receiving their championship rings and being honored at halftime of the Rebels’ football game against Alabama on Saturday. They will participate in the fabled “Walk of Champions” and participate in several other fan activities during the weekend.
Harris batted .411 (7-for-17) with five runs scored, two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs in five games at the College World Series and joined teammates Tim Elko, Justin Bench, Kevin Graham, Kemp Alderman and MVP Dylan DeLucia on the 11-man all-tournament team. The Rebels (42-23) became the Southeastern Conference’s eighth national champion since 2009 and the third in as many seasons, following in-state rival Mississippi State a year ago.
Harris collected at least one hit in six of the eight NCAA Tournament games he played and went 12-for-30 (.400) with eight runs scored, three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs overall while batting in the bottom third of the lineup.
Through the first six games of the season, Harris led Ole Miss in hitting and ranked among the hottest hitters in the country with a .538 average (7-for-13), one double, four RBIs, three walks and eight runs scored. Then, he suffered an oblique injury that sidelined him most of March, and he played sporadically until late in the regional tournament.
Because of his run in the tournament, Harris finished his sophomore season as the Rebels’ leading hitter with a .336 average (37-for-110). He had seven doubles, one triple, three homers and 21 RBIs in 43 games.
“His season ran parallel to how our season went,” Clement said. “But you could certainly argue that, if he wasn’t our postseason MVP, he was one of our MVPs. We certainly don’t do what we did without Calvin.”
After wearing jersey No. 20 for his first two seasons in Oxford, Harris will switch to No. 2, an homage to the number he wore while playing for the Farley semi-pro baseball team.
