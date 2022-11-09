06252022-calvinharris12.jpeg

Western Dubuque graduate Calvin Harris (20) scores a run for the University of Mississippi during Game 1 of the College World Series championship series on June 25. The Rebels will be featured in a new documentary, "Belief," which chronicles their run to the national championship. It is scheduled to air Thursday night on ESPNU.

 University of Mississippi

It’s a script even Hollywood might consider too good to be true.

The University of Mississippi baseball team went from the last team invited to the NCAA tournament to the last one dog piling in June.

