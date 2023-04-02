The opportunities were aplenty. Finally, one sailed through.
And unsurprisingly, it came from Dubuque Hempstead’s most trusted leg.
Elena Kapparos, the Mustangs’ runaway leading scorer from a year ago, found the back of the net at 34:35 for the match’s lone goal as Hempstead won its third straight game to start the season in a controlled 1-0 victory over rival Dubuque Senior on Saturday at Dalzell Field.
Kapparos, a junior forward, converted her second goal of the season after leading her team with 11 a year ago.
“It’s nice to start off the season with a city win,” Kapparos said. “There’s always a lot of anticipation going into these games, and it’s our third game of the week so just having sore legs and pushing through, I think we did a pretty good job.”
Hempstead (3-0) showed little signs of fatigue after a busy week, controlling the possession and continuously pressuring the Rams’ defense in the first half. The Mustangs forced eight shots on goal in the first 40 minutes before Kapparos finally connected with 6:25 remaining.
“It was really important going into the half with something to build off of,” Kapparos said. “Sometimes it’s hard when shots are not going in; it can dwell on your energy. So that goal was really helpful.”
Senior, playing in its season opener, had the match’s first goal-scoring opportunity when Lily Tschiggfrie’s header ricocheted off the left goal post 7 minutes in.
But scoring chances for the Rams were few and far between.
“First game, so we have a lot to work on for sure,” Senior coach Lindsay Wardlow said. “I feel like Hempstead came out and wanted it more. We didn’t win any 50/50 balls, so we definitely need to work on that more going forward, but I think we came out well for our first game.”
The Rams (0-1) couldn’t convert an early second-half scoring chance as Hannah Crampton’s shot in the 44th minute sailed wide, and were afforded very few thereafter.
“We came out really well and that was kind of our game plan — was to keep the ball down and connect,” Hempstead coach Alesha Trilk said. “We knew the wind was gonna be a factor, so I challenged the girls to keep it down and connect.”
Hempstead connected often on several prime opportunities throughout the second half, and despite the absence of an insurance goal, the Mustangs largely retained possession.
“The shots were there for us,” Trilk said. “Most importantly, though, we were able to keep that momentum going.”
The final score could have been much more lopsided in Hempstead’s favor, had it not been for a rock-solid effort from Senior’s junior goalkeeper Savannah Snyder, who saved 18 shots in net.
“Savannah pretty much saved us,” Wardlow said. “She kept us in the game and gave us an opportunity. She played her heart out and was really good today.”
Trilk was especially pleased with her team’s effort after a grinding season-opening week.
“We had some tired legs today, so we tried to rotate a little more,” Trilk said. “I’m super proud of our girls for battling all the way through.”
