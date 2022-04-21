Eli Naumann’s teammates gave him all the motivation he needed.
As he sprinted toward the home stretch during Thursday’s 4x800 relay in the Harold Sweet Invitational at Dalzell Field, he could hear Brenden Begle, Nathan Williams, and Dylan Schoreder willing him to the finish line.
“For us this means everything,” Naumann said. “This is what we’ve worked six years for to get to this point, so for us, it means everything.”
His elation stemmed from the foursome’s eye-popping time of 7:57.14, breaking a longstanding school record, moving them up to No. 2 in the state, and crushing the Blue Standard mark to reach next weekend’s Drake Relays.
“We all raced well, we all came out here and did what we needed to do, and with that we got the Blue Standard and all those goals we were going after.”
The race was especially meaningful for Naumann, Begle, and Schroeder, who have been running the 4x800 together since seventh grade.
“We’ve all worked so hard for this, we stayed disciplined and all did our part,” Naumann said. “It just kind of all came together for us today. Most of the excitement was that we’ve talked about this for years and we were finally able to come out and do it.”
Naumann claimed his second gold in the 1,600 with a Drake-qualifying time of 4:20.39.
Dubuque Senior’s Jack Gilligan admitted after the distance medley relay he shot out of the gate a little too fast. His agony at the finish line showed it.
“I went out way too fast,” Gilligan admitted. “I was pretty dead there in the last 100, but I had to push through it because these guys were counting on me to get us to Drake.”
With a winning time of 3:38.09, Jack Aitchison, Easton Stackis, Matthew Kruse, and Gilligan are in a pretty solid position to reach the Relays.
“I think the only reason I finished was that I had to qualify for everyone on our relay,” Gilligan said.
The Rams also got wins from Sam Akins (22-5 1/4) in the long jump and Kruse (55.25) in the 400 hurdles. Both scores will make a strong push for next weekend’s Relays.
Hempstead’s Derek Leicht knew his time was close. When the scoreboard flashed, it was official. Leicht’s time of 1:57.61 in the 800 was under the Blue Standard mark, as he too is Des Moines bound.
“I just knew I had to push as hard as I could,” Leicht said. “I had it (Drake) in my head the last 400 that I had to keep going to make it.”
Leicht’s teammate, John Maloney, will join him at the Blue Oval with a runner-up finish in the 1,600 with a qualifying time of 4:22.85.
Hempstead got its second gold of the night from Luke Odefey who won the 200 in 23.44, but it was the Mustangs’ third that meant the most.
Odefey, along with Noah Pettinger, George Holesinger, and Leicht, won the closing 4x400 in 3:25.90, moving them up to fourth in the state, but more importantly, headed for Des Moines.
“We didn’t think we were gonna hit the Blue Standard,” Odefey said. “We were just trying to improve on the 3:29 from a few weeks ago. Turns out we PR’d by 3 and a half seconds. It’s a big step towards the end of the year when we want to break the school record.”
Cascade’s Cole Miller had Drake on his mind heading into the 400-meter dash, and though he fell just shy of automatically qualifying, he’s confident his gold-medal winning time of 50.24 will land him there.
“It’s all I could think about heading into the race,” Miller said. “I went all out and I feel pretty confident my time will get me there.
Carter Hancock (10.02.50) placed first in the 3,200 to give Dubuque Wahlert a gold-medal winner. Hempstead’s Caleb Kass was runner-up, and Western Dubuque’s Isaiah Hammerand third for a 1-2-3 finish in the race.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy won the team title with 211 points. Western Dubuque was second with 96.5, Hempstead (71) placed third, and Senior (70) fourth.