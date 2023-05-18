A pair of former area track and field standouts will enter the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Hall of Fame this weekend.
Abbey Meyer, a 2014 graduate of Cascade, and Jasmine Staebler, a 2015 graduate of Clayton Ridge, will be honored Saturday during the state meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Meyer collected 15 state medals, including 10 state titles and three second-place finishes, all in relays. She helped Cascade’s 4x200 relay team win four consecutive titles and anchored the sprint medley team that placed first or second three straight years.
Meyer also ran on Cascade’s 4x400 relay team that placed second or third three straight years. She qualified for the Drake Relays all four years of high school, running in 11 events.
An all-state basketball player, Meyer played college basketball at the University of Dubuque.
Staebler finished her career with nine titles, four second place finishes and won 16 medals. She won the Class 2A 800 meters three straight years with one second place finish (.12 seconds behind fellow Hall-of-Famer Rebekah Topham). Staebler won the 200 and 400 two straight years, placing second or third twice. During her Drake Relays competition, she was one of three athletes to win the 200, 400 and 800 in the same meet and is the only runner to do it twice.
Staebler went on to star at Iowa State, where she became a four-time all-American. She ran on the distance medley relay team that won the Big 12 Conference indoor title in 2018, was the Big 12 indoor runner-up in the 800 in 2017 and ’18 and anchored the second-place distance medley relay in 2019.
Staebler finished sixth in the NCAA indoor 800 in 2017, and ninth in 2018. She took eighth in the 800 at the 2016 USA Junior Championships.
STATE TRACK TELEVISED
The Iowa High School Sports Network will broadcast the IHSAA and IGHSAU state track meet Thursday through Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. each day.
The meet will be streamed at IHSSN.com and on the Watch IHSSN App. In addition, Mediacom (MC-22) will air all three days of action.
The Watch IHSSN App is free to download on Apple or Android mobile devices and various streaming services. When the meet is completed, a digital archive can be rented or purchased at IHSSN.com.
FARLEY HOSTING LUCAS OIL SERIES
The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series continues its May Midwest swing this weekend with a pair of events in the Hawkeye State. The tour hits 300 Raceway in Farley, Iowa, on Friday and 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, on Saturday.
The racing program includes Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap A-Main.
The Simon’s Trucking You Call We Haul 50 boasts a $12,000 top prize for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The Modifieds, Sport Modifieds, and Stock Cars are also on the racing card at 300 Raceway.
The pit gate at 300 Raceway will open at 2 p.m., followed by general admission gates at 5 p.m., with racing set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the gate on race day. For more information, visit www.300raceway.com.
CYCLONE TAILGATE TOUR HEADED TO DUBUQUE
Iowa State’s Cyclone Tailgate Tour will return to Dubuque on May 23. The event will take place at the Grand River Center from noon to 1 p.m. Each stop on the 12-city tour is open to Cyclone fans of all ages and is free to attend.
The Cyclone Tailgate Tour provides the opportunity for Cyclone fans to interact with Iowa State coaches and administrators, including athletics director Jamie Pollard, the “Voice of the Cyclones” John Walters, football coach Matt Campbell, men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger, women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly, volleyball coach Christy Johnson-Lynch, wrestling coach Kevin Dresser and mascot Cy.
