For the second consecutive summer, the Key West Ramblers sat atop the local semi-pro baseball overall standings.
And this time, they created a lot more separation from the rest of the pack.
Key West posted a 37-4 overall record (.902 winning percentage), went an amazing 25-2 (.926) in tournament play and captured six tournament championships in a season that wrapped up Sunday with the Bernard Tournament. Cascade owned the second-highest winning percentage at .674 by going 29-14, and three teams — Rickardsville, Zwingle and Bernard — won two tournaments each, according to statistics compiled by Worthington general manager and Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame board president Gary Langel.
Last summer, the Ramblers went 33-10 and won five tournaments to edge Farley (33-18) for the winningest program among the 18 teams that comprise the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League and Prairie League. Key West, which receives invitations to just eight of the 14 tournaments each summer, won the final five tournaments it entered last summer and the first three this season to complete a full calendar year of championships.
The Ramblers’ tournament winning streak came to an end in this year’s quarterfinals at Rickardsville, where Brady Schiesl pitched Cascade to a 2-0 victory. J.D. Scholten, a former professional hurler from Sioux City, then pitched Cascade to a victory over Key West in the Peosta Tournament quarterfinals.
Key West rubber-armed right-handed pitcher Anthony Ruden won or shared MVP honors in tournaments at Bellevue, Farley, Worthington, Cascade and Dyersville. Teammate Andrew Redman shared the MVP at Bellevue and Farley, and Jake Blunt earned co-MVP honors at Worthington.
Key West also won the EIHL playoffs, where an MVP is not selected. The Ramblers shared the EIHL regular-season title with Cascade after both posted 12-2 records, and the Reds won a coin flip to land the No. 1 seed and the right to host the semifinals and final.
Likewise, there is not an MVP selected in the Prairie League playoffs, which the Dubuque Packers won. The Packers, who formed in 2014, made the playoffs for just the second time and had to beat Bellevue in a play-in game to reach championship Sunday before Jakob Kirman tossed a pair of complete-game victories at Balltown.
Farley won the Prairie League regular-season title with an 11-2 record, just a half-game ahead of Balltown (11-3), which hosted the league playoffs for the first time in program history because of a scheduling conflict at Farley Park.
Rickardsville won the 13-team, season-opening Holy Cross Tournament behind MVP Cael Luzum, an Upper Iowa University pitcher. The A’s also captured the four-team Pleasant Grove Tournament behind MVP Brendan O’Connor.
Zwingle needed extra innings to defeat the Packers in the Peosta Tournament championship, as Travis Lyons earned MVP honors. And Caleb Banowetz led the Suns to the title in the four-team Zwinglefest tournament.
Bernard won its own tournament despite Cascade’s Connor Grant receiving MVP honors. The Indians also took the title at Epworth, behind MVP Beau Smothers.
Chase Kueter landed MVP accolades in leading Bellevue to the Rickardsville championship.
In addition to Key West and Cascade, only six other teams finished with overall records above .500. They included Balltown (23-12), Zwingle (23-13), the Packers (23-13), Bellevue (23-14), Rickardsville (24-15) and Farley (26-19), while Bernard narrowly missed the break-even point at 15-16.
The area semi-pro schedule included 285 games this summer.
