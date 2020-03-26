Jacob Schockemoehl left his mark on the Dubuque Wahlert basketball program at the conclusion of his senior season.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finished his career as the program’s sixth leading scorer with 1,071 points after averaging a team-high 19.8 points per game his senior season.
“Cracking the top 10 in all-time scoring is a pretty big deal,” Wahlert basketball coach Tom English said. “Jacob worked very hard to become a good offensive player, and he deserves to be included in that elite group of players.”
Schockemoehl was a three-year varsity starter for the Golden Eagles and led the team in scoring both his junior and senior years. He also led the team in rebounds his junior year, and finished second on the team his senior season.
“Coach told me that I was going to need to continue to step into that leadership role this season, both on and off the court,” Schockemoehl said. “I knew on offense I was going to need to score more and do work on the boards because we didn’t have a lot of size coming back.”
Schockemoehl had been used more as a shooting guard during his previous seasons, but spent the offseason working in the post.
“I spent a lot of time in the weight room working on getting stronger, and I worked with a personal trainer as well,” Schockemoehl said. “I also did a lot of ball handling and drills on getting to the rim.”
Schockemoehl finished his senior season shooting 40 percent from the floor, while leading the MVC in free throws made with 92.
“Getting to the line was important for us this season, so I had to be more aggressive in the post and made sure I took advantage of the free throws I was given,” he said.
Schockemoehl also finished with 106 rebounds, 41 assists and 18 steals.
“Jacob’s biggest improvement this season was his ability to get to the rim,” English said. “He did a really nice job getting into the lane and drawing contact.”
Perhaps his biggest moment of the season came on an overtime game-winning 3-pointer against West Delaware in the Iowa Class 3A substate opener.
“I’ve hit some game winners before, but never in the postseason,” Schockemoehl said. “That was a huge shot, and one that I’ll never forget.”
Schockemoehl received second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors and plans to continue playing basketball at the collegiate level. He recently announced his intentions to stay in Dubuque and play for Loras College of the American Rivers Conference.
“It means the world to me that I will be able to continue playing basketball next year,” he said. “Basketball has been a passion of mine since I was a little kid, and playing in college will prove that all the hard work I’ve put in has paid off.”