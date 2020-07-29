A capsule look at Wednesday’s Iowa Class 4A state quarterfinal, with statistics courtesy of Varsity Bound, formerly QuikStats Iowa:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (15-1) VS. IOWA CITY HIGH (11-8)Time — 4:30 p.m.
Site — Principal Park, Des Moines
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370 and kdth.radiodubuque.com.
TV — Mediacom Ch. 22 and www.ihssn.com
How they got here — Hempstead earned the No. 1 seed in Substate 4; defeated Davenport Central, 13-0 in five innings in the first round; received a second-round bye; and defeated Cedar Rapids Prairie, 5-2, in the substate final … City High landed the No. 2 seed in Substate 6; defeated Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 3-2, in the first round; received a second-round bye when top-seeded Southeast Polk forfeited its postseason because of a COVID-19 exposure; and defeated Linn-Mar, 4-3, in the substate final.
History — This is a Mississippi Valley Conference rematch from the second game of the regular-season, when Kellen Strohmeyer belted a two-run walkoff home run onto Pennsylvania Avenue to give Hempstead a 5-4 victory at Core Field … The Mustangs have won three straight in the series and 10 of the last 13, dating to the 2014 season.
Hempstead offensive leaders — Devin Eudaley (.474, 27-for-57, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 23 RBIs), Zach Sabers (.442, 23-for-52, 6 doubles, 2 home runs, 8 RBIs), Trey Schaber (.433, 13-for-30, 4 doubles, 14 RBIs), Logan Runde (.415, 17-for-41, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 13 RBIs), Dane Schope (.400, 4-for-10, 5 RBIs), Andrue Henry (.396, 21-for-53, 5 doubles, 2 home runs, 14 RBIs), Michael Garrett (.395, 15-for-38, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 8 RBIs, 10-for-10 stolen bases), Kellen Strohmeyer (.370, 20-for-54, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 18 RBIs), Max Pins (.366, 15-for-41, 3 doubles, 13 RBIs).
Hempstead pitching leaders — Henry (5-0, 0.84 ERA, 25 strikeouts, 25 innings), Runde (3-0, 3.55 ERA, 24 strikeouts, 21 2/3 innings), Brock Booth (3-1, 4.30 ERA, 12 strikeouts, 14 2/3 innings), Eudaley (1-0, 2.74 ERA, 7 strikeouts, 7 2/3 innings), Sabers (0-0, 2 saves, 3.65 ERA, 5 strikeouts, 7 2/3 innings).
City High offensive leaders — Gable Mitchell (.439, 25-for-57, 1 double, 3 triples, 1 home run, 16 RBIs, 11-for-14 stolen bases), Carter Seaton (.400, 24-for-60, 1 double, 8 RBIs), Garrett Bormann (.352, 19-for-54, 9 RBIs), Reese Hayden (.283, 13-for-46, 1 double, 7 RBIs), Kolbe Schnoebelen (.280, 14-for-50, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 10 RBIs), Cade Obermueller (.265, 9-for-34, 2 doubles), Joey Bouska (.261, 12-for-46, 1 double).
City High pitching leaders — Obermueller (2-2, 2.96 ERA, 26 strikeouts, 23 2/3 innings), Hayden (3-1, 1.85 ERA, 11 strikeouts, 22 2/3 innings), Bormann (2-2, 3.75 ERA, 9 strikeouts, 18 2/3 innings), Egan Smith (1-3, 3.57 ERA, 12 strikeouts, 17 2/3 innings), Kyle Clark (2-0, 1.71 ERA, 10 strikeouts, 16 1/3 innings).
College-bound — Hempstead has four players committed to strong college baseball programs. Henry, a senior, will play at Kirkwood Community College, and classmate Pins will play at Southeastern Community College. Runde, a junior, is committed to Iowa Western Community College. Strohmeyer, a sophomore, is committed to the University of North Carolina. Eudaley will bowl at Hawkeye Community College in the fall after leading the Mustangs to state in that sport this winter.
Outlook — The Mustangs, who won the MVC’s Valley Division, have scored 142 runs and hit at a .371 clip, the best in Class 4A and tied with Class 3A Centerville for the fourth-best in the state, regardless of class. The Mustangs have allowed 59 runs and posted a 3.04 team ERA. Sophomore catcher George Sherlock has thrown out 6 of 11 base stealers and has a .987 fielding percentage. Hempstead takes a six-game winning streak into tonight’s game. Hempstead finished at No. 4 in the final Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association poll of Class 4A teams. The Mustangs are making their first trip to state since the 2014 season and the 14th in program history. They won championships in 1974, 1978 and back-to-back in 1983-84. Hempstead also finished second in 2003 and owns a 14-9 overall record in state tournament play ... City High has outscored its opponents, 123-67, and hits for a .291 team average while posting a 2.94 team ERA. The unranked Little Hawks lost their final three regular-season games before winning twice in the postseason. City High is making just its sixth trip to the state tournament and the first since 2003. It has finished as high as second place on three occasions — 1959, 1992 and 1995.