From the last team in to the last team standing, the University of Mississippi baseball team enjoyed a magical postseason ride.
And a Western Dubuque graduate played a prominent role in the Rebels winning the College World Series for the first time in program history.
Calvin Harris, who permanently entered the starting lineup in the NCAA regionals, made the all-College World Series team after batting .411 in Omaha, Neb. His contribution is the Telegraph Herald sports story of the year for 2022.
“The reality is way better than any dream you could possibly come up with,” Harris said Sunday hours after the final out in Omaha. “You had 20,000 Ole Miss fans going crazy after Brandon Johnson struck out the last guy to end the game, the pandemonium of the dog pile, the confetti coming down and the national championship T-shirts ... it was all just incredible.
“This whole ride has been completely surreal. We were basically the last team to get in and now we’re the last team standing. Incredible. What a ride, not only for the team and the coaches and our families but for the entire Ole Miss community and the people who have supported us all year, through the good times and the not-so-good times.”
Through the first six games of the season, Harris led Ole Miss in hitting and ranked among the hottest hitters in the country with a .538 average (7-for-13), one double, four RBIs, three walks and eight runs scored. Then, he suffered an oblique injury that sidelined him most of March, and he played sporadically until late in the regional tournament.
Harris batted .411 (7-for-17) with five runs scored, two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs in five games at the College World Series. He collected at least one hit in six of the eight NCAA Tournament games he played and went 12-for-30 (.400) with eight runs scored, three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs overall.
Because of his run in the tournament, Harris finished his sophomore season as the Rebels’ leading hitter with a .336 average (37-for-110). He added seven doubles, one triple, three homers and 21 RBIs in 43 games.
“Tournament play is so tough, and to win at the end of the season, your stars have to show up,” said Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco, the national coach of the year. “They’ve got to perform on a stage, and certainly our guys have. But to win and to move on, you need the guys that maybe nobody was expecting. On media day they weren’t the guys that were in all the photo shoots and all of that.
“Again, they don’t have to be the MVP of the tournament. Sometimes they are, but you’ve got to have different pieces or different ones on different nights. Calvin Harris was a superstar here in Omaha. That’s how you get here, because it takes all of them. You’ve got to lean on your stars, but man, you need the other parts to come through for you.”
Harris put himself in the spotlight with one of the most memorable moments of the College World Series in Game 1 of the finals.
After T.J. McCants gave the Rebels a 6-2 lead with a two-run home run in the eighth inning, Harris followed with a 430-foot blast to right-center. Leadoff man Justin Bench followed suit, giving Ole Miss the first back-to-back-to-back home runs in Omaha since Louisiana State accomplished the feat in 1998.
“Crazy. Words can’t describe it,” Harris said. “When T.J. hit his, I remember going up to bat and not being able to hear myself think. It was so loud. Then, I hit mine, and rounding the bases was all just kind of a blur. Your legs just feel light as a feather.
“You finally get to the dugout and realize what just happened, and J.B. hits another one. Unbelievable. It’s something I’ll never forget.”
The year in local sports included many other memorable moments. Here is a capsule look at the highlights:
PIRATES OH SO CLOSE
The Galena girls basketball team came within seconds of winning the program’s first-ever state championship. The Pirates ended their season as runners-up in 1A with a record of 32-4.
For three quarters, the No. 4-ranked Pirates were the superior team. But top-ranked Brimfield flexed its muscles in the final frame, erased an eight-point deficit, and came back to stun Galena in the final seconds, 32-31. Taylor Burcham led Galena with 15 points and Maggie Furlong and Addie Hefel added six apiece.
A HOOSIERS-LIKE STORY
Scales Mound became the first boys basketball program from the Northwest Upstate Illini North Conference to reach the Illinois state tournament. The No. 2-ranked Hornets, with one of the smallest enrollments in Class 1A, fell to No. 4 Liberty, 75-41, in the semifinals in Champaign.
BELLEVUE SCARES NO. 1 TEAM
The Bellevue boys basketball team made its first trip to the Iowa state tournament in 31 years, then nearly knocked off No. 1-ranked Grand View Christian in the opening round.
The eighth-seeded Comets played from behind nearly the entire game, then Colby Sieverding lined up and drilled a 3-pointer at the top of the key with 10.3 seconds left to send the game to overtime before a foul with 0.2 seconds remaining in the extra period sent the unbeaten Thunder to the free-throw line to survive in a 64-63 victory in the Class 1A state quarterfinals at Wells Fargo Arena.
THE HALLIDAY SEASON
Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Stephen Halliday became the United States Hockey League’s Tier I all-time leader in points with 215 in a four-year career that spanned 215 games. The Ottawa Senators selected Halliday in the fourth round of the NHL Draft, and he currently plays at Ohio State.
WD’s GOLDEN GIRL
Western Dubuque senior sprinter Audrey Biermann successfully defended her four state titles at the Iowa Class 3A state track & field meet. She brought home gold in the 100, 200, and 400-meter dash, as well as once again anchoring the sprint medley relay.
With eight straight gold medals, the University of Iowa commit cemented her status as one of the greats to compete inside the Blue Oval.
WISCONSIN LEGACY
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg’s Kayci Martensen closed her high school distance running career with golds in the 1,600, 3,200 and 800 at the Wisconsin state meet in La Crosse. She won the 1,600 and 3,200 three consecutive years, and two straight in the 800. Martensen currently runs at Iowa State University.
67 YEARS IN THE MAKING
Cuba City claimed its first-ever Wisconsin state baseball championship, defeating St. Croix Falls, 8-4, in the Division 3 final at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in June. The Cubans hadn’t even been to state since 1955.
Starting pitcher Blake Bussan got stronger as the game progressed, grinding through 6 2/3 innings on the mound, Kobe Vosberg was clutch once again with two hits, Jackson Soja gave Cuba City the lead and had three RBIs, Max Lucey delivered a crucial two-run single, and Will Busch snagged two run-saving catches in centerfield to help preserve the all-important momentum in a game where it shifted back-and-forth constantly.
LONG TIME COMING
The University of Dubuque men’s track & field team made history of its own this spring by winning an American Rivers Conference championship for first time in 61 years. The Spartans scored points in 13 of the final 14 events to rally past Wartburg for their first league title since 1961.
LORAS RUNS DOWN TITLES
The Loras College women’s track & field team claimed its third consecutive NCAA Division III outdoor championship in May to go along with an indoor title in 2022. The Duhawks overtook the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in the day’s final race, the 4x400 relay, at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships in Geneva, Ohio. They became just the fifth women’s team ever to win three straight outdoor titles and the first to do it since Wartburg in 2012-2014.
In November, Clayton Ridge graduate Kassie Parker cemented her legacy as one of the greatest distance runners in NCAA history by winning a second straight NCAA Division III cross country title. Parker became the first female runner to defend her title at the meet since St. Lawrence University’s Went Palvus accomplished the feat in 2009 and 2010.
SAVOIE SPECIAL
The Buffalo Sabres selected former Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Matthew Savoie at No. 9 overall in the NHL Draft. He supplanted Zemgus Girgensons, who went 14th overall to Buffalo in 2012, as the highest.
RANGERS MINE DUBUQUE AGAIN
For the second consecutive summer, the Texas Rangers selected a Dubuque Wahlert graduate in the Major League Baseball Draft. Outfielder Tommy Specht went 169th overall and signed in July, forgoing a scholarship at the University of Kentucky.
The Rangers drafted Wahlert’s Ian Moller at No. 103 overall in the 2021 MLB Draft.
WAHLERT’S RAGS TO RICHES
The Dubuque Wahlert softball team went from a 2-28 record in 2021 to 23-18 and a berth in the Iowa state tournament in Fort Dodge for the first time since 2009. And the Golden Eagles did it with a first-year coach in Tyler Lang and a roster filled with underclassmen poised for even more success in the years to come.
STATE CHAMPION BOBCATS
Isaac Then brilliantly limited top-seeded Davenport Assumption to just two hits, leading second-seeded Western Dubuque to a 7-1 victory in the Iowa Class 3A state championship game at Duane Banks Stadium on the University of Iowa campus.
The Bobcats (32-11) won the first championship in six trips to the summer state tournament by beating a team that had scored 9.5 runs per game this season, prior to the final.
Then improved to 8-0 with victories over Pleasant Valley, Dyersville Beckman, Independence, West Delaware, Iowa City High, Dubuque Wahlert, Clear Creek-Amana and Assumption — all teams that spent time in the coaches association’s top 10 this season. Assumption spent two weeks at No. 1.
FIELD OF DREAMS, PART II
Keith Rahe never imagined a better experience than seeing his favorite MLB team, the Chicago Cubs, live and in person for the first time way back in 1969.
“My dad took my brother and I in on a bus trip, and we got to see Fergie (Jenkins) pitch against Don Drysdale at Wrigley Field. What could be better than that?” said Rahe, the president of Travel Dubuque. “But now, to have the Cubs play in our backyard in a cornfield ... it’s a dream come true, buddy. To be honest, I couldn’t even dream something like that. I don’t think anybody could.”
In the second installment of the MLB at Field of Dreams Game, the Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds in Dyersville, Iowa. The game will not return in 2023 because of construction plans at the site.
“You have to give MLB a lot of credit for their vision to see how special this game could be, not just for Dyersville or Dubuque County or Iowa or even the whole Midwest,” said Dan Evans, the chief operating officer of Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, which owns the Field of Dreams. “Candidly, this game has attracted interest on a global basis. This grows the game.
“We’re in the second week of August, and look what we have: attention on a national basis and a world-wide basis.”
MUSTANGS REPEAT
Dubuque Hempstead won its second consecutive Iowa Class 4A girls state cross country championship this fall. The Mustangs defeated Johnston by 35 points behind third-place individual finisher Julia Gehl.
EAGLES REACH DOME
The Wahlert football team matched the best finish in program history by reaching the semifinals of the Iowa Class 2A playoffs at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. It completed a remarkable turnaround for the program under head coach Jamie Marshall, who inherited an 0-9 program when he took over at his alma mater in the spring of 2019.
