The Dubuque Fighting Saints got the help they needed, they just couldn’t quite help themselves Saturday night.
In a potential first-round playoff matchup, the Green Bay Gamblers edged the Saints, 1-0, at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
The Gamblers (29-20-2-4) moved four points ahead of the Saints (27-21-5-1) for fourth place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference with eight games and one head-to-head meeting remaining. On the bright side, sixth-place Cedar Rapids and seventh-place Muskegon both lost.
“We played well, they played well, and it literally could have gone either way,” rookie defenseman Lucas St. Louis said. “It was a fun one to play it because it had a playoff intensity about it. Every play matters, and one mistake can lead to a loss. You have to be dialed in for every play.
“We have some big games coming up, and we just have to keep grinding and keep chipping away at the standings.”
The Saints host Muskegon on Thursday night before a home-and-home series with last-place Madison on Friday and Saturday.
Green Bay’s Kristoffer Eberly stopped all 36 shots he faced to earn his third shutout of the season. Marcus Brannman took the hard-luck defeat despite stopping 30 shots.
The game included just three power plays – two for Dubuque and one for Green Bay – but neither team converted.
“We had our chances with a few breakaways and odd-man rushes, but we just didn’t have that killer instinct around the net,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “We had a few point-blank opportunities to shoot in the second period but we tried to pass the puck into the net, and you’re not going to win games that way at this time of the year.
“We have to be a little harder, a little greasier in tight. But, other than that, we managed the game well and played a really good hockey game.”
The Saints put one puck behind Eberly early in the first period. But captain Riley Stuart clearly knocked puck out of mid-air with a high stick before stuffing it in the net, and the officials correctly waived it off.
With 3:33 remaining in the opening period, Green Bay scored the game’s only goal. Artyom Levshunov gathered a loose puck between the circles, made a slick toe-drag move around a defender and his shot through traffic found the top left corner of the net.
Midway through the second period, Eberly made his biggest save by denying Max Montes on a clean breakaway.
