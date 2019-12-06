News in your town

Gimpy Fields says he's good for Big Ten Championship

Girls prep basketball: Cuba City holds on for win over Mineral Point

Brewers find new catcher landing Narváez from Mariners

Time to get going for Bears, Cowboys

TH Athlete of Week: Platteville swimmer closes career on high note

Prep wrestling: City teams look for more state success

College football: Buckeyes' Justin Fields is Big Ten offensive player of year; Iowa's Wirfs named lineman of the year

Girls prep basketball: Potosi/Cassville beats Lancaster for 1st win

Local & area roundup: Strong debut for Hempstead boys

Iowa State extends Campbell through 2025

Leader of the Pac: Wahlert grad named conference player of year in volleyball

No. 1 Louisville tops No. 4 Michigan 58-43 in Challenge

Vikings still on track for playoffs, but questions persist

NBA roundup: Butler has triple-double, Heat beat Raptors in OT

Sports in brief: Blackhawks silent as they review allegations against assistant

College basketball: Garza scores 20 as Iowa beats Syracuse, 68-52

Girls prep basketball: Alt, Shullsburg use defense to down Galena

Girls prep basketball: Alt, Shullsburg use defense to down Galena

Dubuque native named Pac-12 Player of Year in volleyball

Boys prep basketball: Area Illinois preview

Boys prep basketball: Cuba City rolls past Potosi

No. 10 Wisconsin used bye to rally to Big 10 title game

College basketball roundup: Carter, Northern Iowa rout Luther

Rodgers, Packers find winning form against Giants

Cubs cut Russell year after domestic violence ban

Local & area roundup: Western Dubuque girls pull away to beat Mount Vernon

Chiefs defense rounding into form for trip to New England

Girls prep basketball: Marquette tops Wahlert in opener

Boys prep basketball: Iowa area preview capsules

NBA roundup: Giannis goes for 29 and 15 as Bucks blow out Knicks

Sports briefs: White Sox, McCann agree to $5.4M deal

Jackson lifts Ravens again

Chiefs rout Raiders

Buckeyes expects tougher game the 2nd time against Badgers