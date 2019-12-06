Aidan Noonan’s last match of the 2018-19 season was a big one.
His first dual meet of the 2019-20 season brought another milestone.
Noonan won by forfeit at 126 pounds, registering his 100th career victory as Cascade beat Iowa City Regina, 42-30, in their season opener on Thursday in Cascade, Iowa.
Noonan went 49-0 last season in winning the Iowa Class 1A 113-pound state championship — the first in program history — and is now 100-6 in his career. He is ranked No. 2 at 120 this season.
Cade Rausch (182), Trever Freiburger (106), Luke Ludwig (113), Carson Staner (132), Hunter Vogel (138) and Cody Kremer (170) also won matches for the Cougars.
Results from Cascade’s duals against West Liberty and Bellevue were not available.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 54, Dubuque Hempstead 10 — At Moody Gym: Gable Brooks won by fall at 120 pounds for Hempstead, which managed just Ben Faber’s major decision at 152 the rest of the way in a season-opening loss to the Cougars.
Linn-Mar 64, Dubuque Wahlert 15 — At Marion, Iowa: Connor Dehn won by fall at 182 pounds for the Golden Eagles, who also got wins from Joe Bahl (220) and Marik Dickson (285) in a season-opening loss to the Lions.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 56, Dubuque Senior 18 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Carter Elliott (138) and Neil Butler (220) registered pins as the Rams lost their season opener to the Hawks. Josiah Scheatzle (132) and Simon Benson (160) also scored wins for Senior.
Cedar Falls 45, Western Dubuque 28 — At Epworth, Iowa: Ben Schueller (120 pounds), Jared Cordes (138), Jake Hosch (182) and Jonathan Savolt (285) won by fall, and Levi Burds added a major decision at 152, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Bobcats in their season opener.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Galena 50, Polo 31 — At Galena, Ill.: Sam Hesselbacher scored 16 points and Ethan Hefel added 11 as the Pirates built a 30-12 lead by halftime in a win over Polo.
Scales Mound 61, Benton 55 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: The Hornets held on for the win over the Zephyrs in a battle of schools that combine in multiple other sports.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 58, Waterloo East 26 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Morgan Herrig scored 14 points and Libby Perry added nine points as the Golden Eagles (1-1) blew the game open with a 19-4 run in the third quarter.
Cedar Falls 65, Dubuque Hempstead 39 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Riley Kay scored a team-high 17 points to lead the Mustangs, who dropped to 0-2 with a tough loss on the road to the Class 5A No. 3-ranked Tigers.
Lena-Winslow 50, River Ridge/Scales Mound 24 — At Hanover, Ill.: Mickayla Bass scored seven points, but the Wildcats couldn’t get anything going on offense in the loss.
PREP FOOTBALL
Lindsey earns state nod — Mineral Point senior quarterback Isaac Lindsey received all-state honorable mention honors with the release of The Associated Press’ Wisconsin all-state squads. Lindsey threw for 2,379 yards and 27 touchdowns this season for the Pointers.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 88, Mount Mercy 78 — At Kehl Center: Nick Marshall scored 22 points, Darius Lasley added 21 points and Keith Johnson chipped in 17 as the Pride (5-5, 3-3 Heart of America Conference) held on for the win.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 91, Mount Mercy 65 — At Kehl Center: Makenna Haase scored 20 points with nine rebounds as the NAIA No. 21-ranked Pride (8-2, 4-2 Heart) rolled past the Mustangs.