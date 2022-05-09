The Clarke University baseball team overcame a four-run deficit on Sunday afternoon to knock off Baker, 8-5 in 11 innings, at the Heart of America Conference tournament in Ozark, Mo.
The Pride (36-15) advanced to play Mount Mercy later Sunday in an elimination game.
Clarke trailed, 4-0, in the top of the sixth, when Daniel Phyle scored the first run on an error. Baker (28-25) got that run back in the bottom of the inning, but reliever Isaac Rohde didn’t allow anything else in earning the win with an 11-strikeout, one run effort over 9 2/3 innings of work.
Phyle pulled Clarke within 5-2 in the seventh with an RBI single through the left side. An inning later, Taiga Sato singled in a run and later scored on a Maguire Fitzgerald lineout to left field. Bubba Thompson tied the game with an RBI double in the ninth.
Thompson gave the Pride the lead for the first time in the 11th with an RBI single to right. Bryce Hinton knocked in an insurance run with a sacrifice fly, and Fitzgerald added an RBI single up the middle to account for the final margin.
Phyle and Fitzgerald finished with three hits each, while Thompson, Hinton, Sato and Bailin Markridge added two each in Clarke’s 17-hit attack.
Clarke dropped into the consolation bracket with a 5-0 loss to Central Methodist late Saturday night. Beau Atkins pitched a complete-game seven hitter and struck out nine in the victory. Jake Fiorito took the loss despite seven strong innings of work.
Simpson 7, Loras 6 — At Petrakis Park: The Duhawks, who already clinched the No. 2 spot in the American Rivers Conference tournament, finished the regular season with a 31-9 record, including 15-9 in the league. Max Cullen had two of Loras’ nine hits, while Max McCallum, Cullen, Justin Gutierrez and Dylan Pardoe drove in runs for the Duhawks.
The conference tournament will take place in Cedar Rapids beginning Thursday. No. 4-seeded Nebraska Wesleyan plays No. 5 Wartburg for the right to play top-seeded Buena Vista in the second round, while No. 3 Luther plays No. 6 Coe for the right to face Loras in the second round.
The double-elimination tournament runs through Saturday, with the majority of the tournament taking place at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium, the home of the Cedar Rapids Kernels. The winner of the tournament will represent the A-R-C in the NCAA Division III tournament.
Dubuque 7-6, Monmouth 0-3 — At Dubuque: Aiden Sullivan struck out 10 in eight innings of work to lead the Spartans in the first game of the non-conference doubleheader. Kellen Mitchell went 2-for-3 with a double, and Mitch Pomeroy added a double and a triple to stoke the Spartans, who reached the 20-win mark and guaranteed a winning season with the victory.
In the second game, the Spartans scored five times in the bottom of the second inning to erase an early 2-0 deficit. Max Snowden and Mitchell collected two hits apiece, while Pomeroy drove in a pair of runs. Edward Rosas earned the pitching win after allowing three runs on four hits, and Dubuque Hempstead grad Derek Hardin allowed one hit in four scoreless innings of relief.