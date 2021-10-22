CUBA CITY, Wis. — Cuba City senior Hailey Stich is beyond ready to play in her third and final regional championship volleyball game.
Stich and the second-seeded Cubans advanced to Saturday’s Division 3 regional final after earning a sweep over No. 7-seed Lancaster on Thursday night, 25-14, 25-20, 25-18.
Stich came up short in the regional final games both her freshman and sophomore seasons, before COVID-19 eliminated her junior postseason. This will be the first time in the past four years that the Cubans have hosted the regional final.
“It’s a little bittersweet knowing this will be the last game us seniors get to play here, but it’s really great that we will be playing for a regional championship on our home court,” Stich said.
Stich finished Thursday’s game with a team-high 19 kills for the Cubans, who advanced to take on third-seeded Wisconsin Heights.
“It’s been a rough last few weeks for us, with three of our starters out having to quarantine,” Cuba City coach Keri Lawson said. “We finally have a full team again, and I’m just so proud of the kids that stepped up when we really needed them. This is some of these girls’ first time playing in the playoffs and it’s just exciting to be back in the tournament atmosphere after what feels like forever.”
The Cubans (23-6) led all of Set 1, but found themselves playing from behind in the second set as the Arrows took an 11-8 lead. A kill from Stich knotted the game up at 15, and a pair of ace serves from sophomore Ella McKinley gave the Cubans a 17-15 lead the held for the duration of the set.
“When we hit our serves, it really affects teams and their ability to get the ball to their middles,” Lawson said. “I thought we did a good job of getting our serves in and keeping them out of system.”
McKinley finished the game with five ace serves while dishing up a team-high 30 assists. Paige Beau added 11 digs for the Cubans.
“Ella is only a sophomore but she has been playing so well this season,” Stich said. “She has really taken control on the floor and gets things done for us consistently.”
The Cubans grabbed the reins early in set three, taking a 9-2 lead before earning the 25-18 win.
The Arrows were led offensively by Rose White with six kills, while Tatianna Place added four kills and three blocks. Abbi Martin added 16 assists for the Arrows.