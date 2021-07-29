The Iowa Class 4A state baseball tournament will feature plenty of tradition-rich programs this week in Iowa City.
Five of the eight teams are back after qualifying a year ago, and seven of them reached state as No. 1 seeds in their substates. They have combined for 19 state championships, and seven of the eight teams in the field appeared in the final Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association poll of the season.
Here is a capsule look at the field, listed in order of their seeds, with statistics courtesy of VarsityBound:
Site: Duane Banks Field, University of Iowa.
Video: https://www.iahsaa.org/
Radio: KDTH AM 1370 (Dubuque games only)
Tickets: Per Iowa High School Athletic Association policy, all tickets for the baseball postseason tournament series must be purchased electronically. They can be purchased at iahsaa.org/tickets/
Thursday’s quarterfinals: No. 1 Pleasant Valley (34-4) vs. No. 8 Ottumwa (30-9), 11 a.m.; No. 4 West Des Moines Dowling (32-7) vs. No. 5 Cedar Rapids Prairie (32-8), 1:30 p.m.; No. 2 Ankeny (31-6) vs. No. 7 Waukee (26-15), 5 p.m.; No. 3 Johnston (35-7) vs. No. 6 Dubuque Hempstead (30-10), 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s semifinals: 5 & 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s championship game: 2:30 p.m.
No. 1 PLEASANT VALLEY
Conference: Mississippi Athletic champion
How they got here: The Substate 4 champions defeated Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 11-0, in the first round; received a second-round bye; defeated Linn-Mar, 4-0, in the final.
Final ranking: 1
Offensive leaders: Ryan Mumey (.424, 39-for-92, 18 RBIs), Alex Clemons (.387, 46-for-119, 38 RBIs), Seth Clausen (.365, 42-for-115, 27 RBIs), Barrett Lindmark (.333, 40-for-120, 25 RBIs), Ike Swanson (.323, 20-for-62, 14 RBIs).
Pitching leaders: Clausen (9-0, 0.79 ERA, 91 strikeouts, 53 1/3 innings), Clemons (3-0, 1.05 ERA, 48 strikeouts, 26 2/3 innings), Alex Melvin (4-0, 1.24 ERA, 19 strikeouts, 22 2/3 innings), Lindmark (4-1, 2.08 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 33 2/3 innings), Matthew Meyer (4-0, 2.57 ERA, 35 strikeouts, 30 innings).
Team stats: 247 runs scored, .320 batting average, 94 runs allowed, 2.29 team ERA.
Winning streak: 2
State tournament history: Fifth appearance and second straight. The Spartans are one of two teams in the field without a state title.
Against the field: 7-0. Two wins each over Ankeny and Hempstead and single wins over Prairie, Waukee and Johnston.
No. 2 ANKENY
Conference: Central Iowa Metro League, Iowa Division champion
How they got here: The Substate 1 champions defeated Des Moines North, 16-0, in the first round; received a second-round bye; defeated West Des Moines Valley, 3-1, in the final.
Final ranking: 2
Offensive leaders: Weston Fulk (.500, 63-for-126, 12 home runs, 57 RBIs), Jase Bauer (.496, 61-for-123, 8 home runs, 47 RBIs), Ryan Crandall (.453, 39-for-86, 32 RBIs), Colin Riggs (.434, 46-for-106, 28 RBIs), Brody Brecht (.402, 45-for-112, 37 RBIs).
Pitching leaders: Brecht (9-0, 0.51 ERA, 117 strikeouts, 55 1/3 innings), Fulk (6-2, 1.99 ERA, 71 strikeouts, 38 2/3 innings), Will Johnson (7-1, 1.99 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 38 2/3 innings), Dylan Schlee (4-2, 2.45 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 34 1/3 innings).
Team stats: 337 runs scored, .384 batting average, 84 runs allowed, 1.99 team ERA.
Winning streak: 18
State tournament history: 15th appearance and third straight. The Hawks won titles in 1992 and 2013.
Against the field: 1-4. One win over Waukee, two losses each against Dowling and Pleasant Valley.
No. 3 JOHNSTON
Conference: Central Iowa Metro League, Central Division champion
How they got here: The Substate 7 champions defeated Marshalltown, 15-0, in the first round; received a second-round bye; defeated Indianola, 4-0, in the final.
Final ranking: 3
Offensive leaders: Ben Wilmes (.500, 62-for-124, 20 doubles, 8 home runs, 45 RBIs), Gabe Swansen (.397, 46-for-116, 19 doubles, 6 home runs, 38 RBIs), Michael Siemer (.387, 46-for-119, 43 RBIs), Spencer Campidilli (.385, 37-for-96, 35 RBIs), Miles Risley (.363, 37-for-102, 39 RBIs).
Pitching leaders: Jake Pemble (5-1, 1.55 ERA, 51 strikeouts, 40 2/3 innings), Pierce Anderson (4-0, 1.56 ERA, 36 strikeouts, 27 innings), Jordan Duckett (4-1, 1.91 ERA, 41 strikeouts, 29 1/3 innings), Cooper Smith (7-0, 2.58 ERA, 47 strikeouts, 38 innings), Jacob Wolver (5-0, 3.00 ERA, 26 strikeouts, 30 1/3 innings).
Team stats: 419 runs scored, .358 batting average, 121 runs allowed, 2.37 team ERA.
Winning streak: 4
State tournament history: 19th appearance and sixth straight. The Dragons won titles in 1977, 2008, 2013, 2017 and 2020.
Against the field: 4-5. Four-game splits with Waukee and Dowling, one loss to Pleasant Valley.
No. 4 WEST DES MOINES DOWLING
Conference: Central Iowa Metro League, Central Division runner-up
How they got here: The Substate 2 champions defeated Des Moines Lincoln, 7-0, in the first round; received a second-round bye; defeated Mason City, 6-2, in the final.
Final ranking: 4
Offensive leaders: Charlie Corell (.427, 53-for-124, 43 RBIs), Derek Einertson (.392, 51-for-130, 35 RBIs), Austin Klein (.353, 41-for-116, 23 RBIs), Blake Anderson (.351, 39-for-111, 19 RBIs), Owen Brauch (.325, 38-for-117, 28 RBIs).
Pitching leaders: Blake Larson (6-0, 0.88 ERA, 77 strikeouts, 40 innings), Corell (4-0, 1.59 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 26 1/3 innings), Drew Mauro (5-1, 3.06 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 34 1/3 innings), George Nahas (4-0, 3.97 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 24 2/3 innings).
Team stats: 264 runs scored, .319 batting average, 156 runs allowed, 3.40 team ERA.
Winning streak: 7
State tournament history: 20th appearance and first since 2019. The Maroons won titles in 1988, 1989, 1999, 2001 and 2011.
Against the field: 9-2. Four wins over Waukee, two wins over Ankeny, 2-2 vs. Johnston, one win over Ottumwa.
No. 5 CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE
Conference: Mississippi Valley, Mississippi Division champion
How they got here: The Substate 3 champions defeated Waterloo East, 7-0, in the first round; received a second-round bye; defeated Cedar Falls, 4-2, in the final.
Final ranking: 7
Offensive leaders: Bronx Lewis (.404, 55-for-136, 27 RBIs), Brandon Vicko (.371, 43-for-116, 27 RBIs), Nate Keiper (.365, 46-for-126, 47 RBIs), Colton Forslund (.350, 48-for-137, 36 RBIs), Cal Sullivan (.340, 34-for-100, 34 RBIs).
Pitching leaders: Caden Stoffer (5-1, 0.76 ERA, 25 strikeouts, 37 innings), Caden Richards (3-2, 1.25, 30 strikeouts, 33 2/3 innings), Jackson Nove (5-1, 2.02 ERA, 66 strikeouts, 45 innings), Ryan Barnes (6-1, 2.06 ERA, 36 strikeouts, 37 1/3 innings), Gage Martin (3-0, 3.28 ERA, 28 strikeouts, 32 innings).
Team stats: 298 runs scored, .319 batting average, 121 runs allowed, 2.65 team ERA.
Winning streak: 4
State tournament history: Fourth appearance and first since 2016. The Hawks won the state title in 2016.
Against the field: 1-2. Split with Hempstead, lost to Pleasant Valley.
No. 6 DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Conference: Mississippi Valley, Valley Division champion
How they got here: The Substate 5 champions defeated Bettendorf, 10-0, in the first round; received a second-round bye; defeated North Scott, 2-1, in the final.
Final ranking: 6
Offensive leaders: Kellen Strohmeyer (.424, 59-for-139, 14 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 31 RBIs, 19 walks), Logan Runde (.421, 48-for-114, 12 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 39 RBIs, 25 walks), Trey Schaber (.354, 35-for-99, 11 doubles, 1 home run, 28 RBIs), Dane Schope (.308, 33-for-107, 12 doubles, 3 home runs, 28 RBIs, 15 walks), John Cornelius (.293, 36-for-123, 12 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs, 38 RBIs, 14 walks), Zach Sabers (.288, 30-for-104, 8 doubles, 1 home run, 16 RBIs), Solen Munson (.259, 14-for-54, 4 doubles, 4 home runs, 15 RBIs), Michael Garrett (.253, 21-for-83, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 18 RBIs).
Pitching leaders: Runde (6-1, 2.08 ERA, 53 strikeouts, 43 2/3 innings), Brock Booth (6-1, 3.34 ERA, 36 strikeouts, 44 innings), Lane Wels (5-1, 3.73 ERA, 29 strikeouts, 35 2/3 innings), Nolan Schroeder (2-1, 4.67 ERA, 33 strikeouts, 27 innings), Jonny Muehring (4-1, 3.54 ERA, 22 strikeouts, 27 2/3 innings).
Team stats: 313 runs scored, .324 batting average, 159 runs allowed, 3.68 team ERA.
Winning streak: 3
State tournament history: 15th appearance and second straight. The Mustangs won state titles in 1974, 1978, 1983 and 1984.
Against the field: 1-3. Split with Prairie, lost twice to Pleasant Valley.
No. 7 WAUKEE
Conference: Central Iowa Metro League, Central Division third place
How they got here: The Substate 8 champions defeated Council Bluffs Lincoln, 10-0, in the first round; defeated Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 14-4, in the semifinals; defeated Norwalk, 13-0, in the final.
Final ranking: 9
Offensive leaders: John Doty (.425, 54-for-127, 10 home runs, 48 RBIs), Jackson Wentworth (.394, 41-for-104, 19 RBIs), Joe White (.369, 45-for-122, 20 RBIs), Aiden McGee (.346, 37-for-107, 20 RBIs), Dale Stout (.333, 28-for-84, 16 RBIs).
Pitching leaders: Wentworth (8-1, 1.07 ERA, 90 strikeouts, 52 1/3 innings), Anthony Watts (4-2, 1.98 ERA, 53 strikeouts, 42 1/3 innings), Matthew Irvine (2-3, 2.33 ERA, 38 strikeouts, 39 innings)
Team stats: 288 runs scored, .326 batting average, 124 runs allowed, 2.58 team ERA.
Winning streak: 3
State tournament history: Ninth appearance and second straight. The Warriors are one of two teams in the field without a title.
Against the field: 3-9. Split four-game series with Johnston, 0-4 vs. Dowling, two-game split with Ottumwa, single losses to Pleasant Valley and Ankeny.
No. 8 OTTUMWA
Conference: Central Iowa Metro League, Metro Division champion
How they got here: The Substate 6 champions defeated Cedar Rapids Washington, 1-0, in the first round; received a second-round bye; defeated Iowa City High, 2-1, in the final.
Final ranking: Receiving votes.
Offensive leaders: Jesus Jaime (.514, 55-for-107, 7 home runs, 35 RBIs), Mitch Wood (.454, 44-for-97, 7 home runs, 34 RBIs), Trae Swartz (.351, 26-for-74, 6 home runs, 24 RBIs), Myles Saner (.347, 17-for-49, 6 RBIs), Julian Moore (.297, 11-for-37, 8 RBIs).
Pitching leaders: Colton McKinnon (7-0, 0.51 ERA, 33 strikeouts, 41 1/3 innings), Adam Denniston (4-1, 1.39 ERA, 35 strikeouts, 35 1/3 innings), Tanner Schark (6-0, 1.67 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 29 1/3 innings), Maxwell Thomason (3-1, 2.25 ERA, 22 strikeouts, 28 innings).
Team stats: 303 runs scored, .316 batting average, 103 runs allowed, 2.08 team ERA.
Winning streak: 2
State tournament history: Eighth appearance and first since 2006. The Bulldogs won titles in 1996 and 1997.
Against the field: 0-3. Two losses to Waukee and one to Dowling.