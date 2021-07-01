Greg Brown loved working with some of the best hockey players in the world.
At the same time, he kind of missed the developmental side of coaching.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints on Wednesday afternoon officially introduced the 53-year-old Brown as their fifth head coach since returning to the United States Hockey League in 2010-11. Brown spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach on David Quinn’s staff with the NHL’s New York Rangers after working the previous 14 years under Boston College legendary coach Jerry York.
Dubuque also formally introduced new team president Robert Miller during Wednesday’s press conference, which came during a pause in the team’s annual tryout camp at Mystique Community Ice Center. Miller came to Dubuque from the WNBA’s Dallas Wings and figures to make as big of an impact with the team’s business partners and fan base as Brown makes on the ice.
“It’s really fun to be around that level of player,” Brown said of his tenure with the Rangers, which ended when ownership opted to go in a different direction with its rebuild. “I obviously worked with a lot of high-level players at B.C., but when your entire team is filled with elite players, it’s really enjoyable and you learn a lot about the game. It was great to work with Coach Quinn. A huge positive experience.
“The only drawback is you don’t have as much time to work on development side of the game with the players. It’s not a developmental league. You do as much as you can while still allowing for a lot of rest, just because of the busy schedule you play in the NHL.”
Brown, a 6-foot, 203-pound right-shot defenseman, played three seasons at Boston College and recorded 24 goals and 120 points in 119 games as a two-time all-American before signing with the Buffalo Sabres prior to the 1990-91 season. The school inducted him into its Hall of Fame in 2004.
He played parts of four seasons in the NHL with Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Winnipeg and tallied four goals, 18 points and 86 penalty minutes in 94 games between 1990 and 1995 before skating professionally in Sweden, Switzerland, Austria and Germany and retiring following the 2002-03 season. He represented USA Hockey in two World Junior Championships, the 1988 and 1992 Olympic Games and four World Championships.
Brown joined York’s staff as an assistant in 2004-05, earned a promotion to associate head coach in 2012 and helped the Eagles win NCAA championships in 2008, 2010 and 2012. He also served as an assistant for USA Hockey at three World Junior Championships while at Boston College.
“Certainly Greg has a background that makes you sit up straight and really grabs your attention,” York said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “He played in every conceivable environment, and he used that experience to become a remarkable coach who not only develops a player’s skill set but also his mindset. I was really impressed with his ability here at B.C. to talk systems and team play while incorporating skill development.
“On top of that pedigree, Greg is a great human being. His morals and the way he attacks life every day make him a terrific role model away from the ice. That’s a huge part of being a coach at any level, but especially when you’re coaching aspiring young players. You made a great hire. I’m so excited for Greg to be there.”
During his tenure at Boston College, Brown helped develop former Saints standouts Johnny Gaudreau, who has held an ownership stake in the Saints since 2018, and Mike Matheson into future NHL players. Two other former Dubuque graduates, Teddy Doherty and J.D. Dudek, earned minor pro contacts after playing for the Eagles.
The past three seasons, Brown worked with budding superstars Adam Fox, Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafreniere, Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad in New York. But, at the NHL level, coaches focus more on refinement than development.
So, Brown looks forward to the Monday-through-Thursday development that comes along with a USHL schedule.
“That’s one of the most enjoyable parts of being a coach,” Brown said. “I really enjoy the hands-on work with kids as individuals. Obviously, you have to work on the team game as well to have success on the ice, but the individual skill work and the satisfaction of seeing guys grow as players and people is really one of the main reasons I do this job.”
Brown will inherit as many as 12 returning veterans from a team that rebounded from a 1-10-0 start to finish 24-23-3-4 and reach the Clark Cup Playoffs for a USHL-best 10th consecutive season. The majority of the team’s veterans, affiliates list players and recent draft picks came to the tryout camp this week.
“In Junior hockey, it’s hard to say we want to play one particular way, because it’s such a transitional league with players moving on to higher levels every year,” Saints general manager Kalle Larsson said. “The great thing about Greg is he’s very qualified to play any style to maximize the potential in every player. He has experience in playing and coaching every style.”
Brown realizes he has some catching up to do. He followed the USHL closely during his tenure at Boston College, but he lost touch while working in the NHL the past three seasons.
“When I started looking at this job, I talked to various agents and people in hockey, and you couldn’t find anyone who had a bad thing to say about Kalle,” Brown said. “They were all impressed with how he does his job and his thoroughness. That made this position all the more enticing. I know my catching-up process will go a lot smoother than it might be in other places because I’ll be working with Kalle.”
In contrast, Miller already has a bit of a head start on next season. He moved to Dubuque approximately six weeks ago and immediately began building the foundation of the Saints’ business model.
The addition of Brown added to his excitement.
“Every sports team is built around several different assets — from the on-field product to the business side,” Miller said. “And here in Dubuque, it seems like all the puzzle pieces are coming together to build something really cool. It’s something really unique to Dubuque.
“To bring a coach in like Coach Brown, with his pedigree, is unbelievable. Hopefully, with what I can do on the business side and what we can do with the business community and the fans of Dubuque, we can pack this place out. When we get this place filled, with all the bells ringing, we’re going give these kids the experience of a lifetime. And with Coach Brown, the sky’s the limit with what we can do on the ice. We’re very excited.”
The introduction of Brown and Miller came a week after Dubuque Community Ice & Recreation Center Inc., informed the city it plans to relinquish its leasehold rights to operate the rink. That led to speculation about the Saints’ future in Dubuque.
“If anyone questioned our commitment to the community, the fact that we’ve invested in Greg and Robert should pretty much answer those questions,” said Brad Kwong, the managing partner of the Saints’ ownership group. “We’re going to be here for a long time.”