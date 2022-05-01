Brooke O’Brien’s initial reaction was in the moment.
“OMG, we just did that,” Hempstead’s 4x800 relay anchor thought as she triumphantly crossed the finish line. “Our team just won Drake.”
What she didn’t yet know was the complexity of that victory.
O’Brien, Julia Gehl, Keelee Leitzen and Camdyn Kay not only won Saturday’s 4x800 relay final at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, but with their time of 9:22.28, broke a longstanding school record dating back to the 1980s.
Their names will soon be etched in another record as well — one that will never be broken.
Saturday’s historic win was the first ever for a Hempstead girls relay team at the Drake Relays.
“I’m super proud of them,” Hempstead coach Scott Steepleton said. “They knew that there were some really good seeds ahead of them, but we told them that you can’t think about the other teams. We told them to just run their race, and that’s what they did.
“It was just great to be down there with all the other girls on our team cheering them on. It was just an outstanding experience for them and the entire team.”
Gehl, who placed sixth in the 3,000 on Thursday and later finished 11th (4:49.18) in Saturday’s 1,500, said winning this team event was her ultimate goal.
“The 4x8 was just about so much more than the individual (races) because it’s a team thing,” Gehl said. “It’s a team thing and it’s just so great to do something like that with all my friends.”
Leitzen, who chased down the race leaders from Solon and Cedar Rapids Prairie during her third leg, knew her team was in a good spot when she passed the baton to O’Brien.
“I was thinking, ‘I just gotta go get those two,”’ Leitzen said. “When I caught up to them, I knew I had to pass them and couldn’t slow down. I knew Brooke was going to bring it home for us then. It was just amazing.”
After competing in the long jump and 110 hurdles, Bellevue’s Alex Pitts ended his Blue Oval career with a bronze medal in the 400 hurdles in 54.28. Pitts became the first athlete from Bellevue to compete in four separate events at the Drake Relays. Dubuque Senior’s Matthew Kruse joined him on the podium with a fifth-place time of 54.90.
Other area medalists included Hempstead’s boys 4x800 relay (John Maloney, Jonathan O’Brien, George Holesinger, Derek Leicht) in fifth at 8:05.01, and the Mustangs’ boys 4x400 relay (Noah Pettinger, Luke Odefey, Holesinger, Leicht) in eighth at 3:30.68; Western Dubuque’s boys 4x800 (Brenden Begle, Nathan Williams, Ryan Digmann, Dylan Schroeder) in eighth at 8:08.84; Senior’s boys 4x400 (Easton Stackis, Jack Gilligan, Jaden Arnold, Matthew Kruse) in fifth at 3:25.49; and Dubuque Wahlert’s girls 4x100 (Lauren McClimon, Emma Donovan, Tessa Berning, Meghan McDonald) in seventh at 53.20.
Area athletes who competed in Saturday’s events but did not medal include Cascade’s girls shuttle hurdle relay (prelim, 1:08.07), boys 4x100 (prelim, DQ), Devin Simon in the 400 hurdles (12th, 1:06.65), Elizabeth Gibbs in the 400 hurdles (15th, 1:06.97); Dubuque Senior’s Leah Klapatauskas in the 1,500 (12th, 4:49.23), girls 4x800 (11th, 9:48.68), girls 4x100 (prelim, 52.38); Dubuque Wahlert’s boys 4x100 (prelim, 44.03); Hempstead’s girls 4x100 (prelim, 51.68); John Maloney in the 1,600 (12th, 4:27.06); Western Dubuque’s girls 4x100 (prelim, 50.73); boys 4x100 (prelim, 44.56), Eli Naumann in the 1,600 (13th, 4:28.71); Bellevue’s boys 4x100 (prelim, 44.74); Maquoketa’s 4x100 (prelim, 44.23).